Tom Cruise Is 'So Much Happier Living in Europe': 'He’s Become Obsessed With Creating This Life Overseas'
Mission: Take over Europe.
Tom Cruise has reportedly lived in London since 2021 — and he seemingly has no plans to move back to the United States any time soon.
"Tom isn’t putting down America, but he does say he’s so much happier living in Europe," a source spilled of the 62-year-old — who was seen in attendance at one of Taylor Swift's shows at Wembley Stadium in England's capital back in June. "That’s where he’s decided he wants to grow old and he’s ready to spend a fortune putting down roots."
While the Top Gun: Maverick star "loves the U.K. and feels very established there," the insider said Cruise "also wants homes in other countries," including France.
"He's fascinated by French culture and has been looking at buying a chateau on the outskirts of Paris," the confidante confessed.
Cruise visited the French capital very recently, as he was a major part of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics Closing Ceremony on Sunday, August 11, when he shockingly jumped from a very high ledge while secured by wires and successfully landed in a stadium.
The Mission: Impossible star additionally "adores Italy" — where he tied the knot with ex-wife Katie Holmes in November 2006, months after welcoming their daughter, Suri, 18, who has since become estranged from her famous father.
"That’s why he got married [to Katie] in Rome. He’s always loved it there and has talked about getting a home there forever and is now seriously looking to buy property there," the source explained.
Spain is also an option for the award-winning actor, as he'd love to purchase "a villa near the coast, somewhere on the water."
"He wants to check these places off his bucket list but to do them properly, which for him means splashing the cash in a big way and establishing himself as a local," the insider dished. "He’s become obsessed with creating this life overseas for himself, he wants to make his mark around the world."
All of the countries on planet Earth don't seem to be enough for Cruise, however.
"He's not stopping there, he’s planning to make a space movie and go to the moon," the confidante revealed. "He’s driven by this immense desire to expand and he's got hundreds of millions to spend, so he figures why not?"
