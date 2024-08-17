Tom Cruise Is 'So Much Happier Living in Europe': 'He’s Become Obsessed With Creating This Life Overseas'

"Tom isn’t putting down America, but he does say he’s so much happier living in Europe," a source spilled of the 62-year-old — who was seen in attendance at one of Taylor Swift's shows at Wembley Stadium in England's capital back in June. "That’s where he’s decided he wants to grow old and he’s ready to spend a fortune putting down roots."

While the Top Gun: Maverick star "loves the U.K. and feels very established there," the insider said Cruise "also wants homes in other countries," including France.