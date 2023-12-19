Suri Cruise, 17, Looks Almost as Tall as Mom Katies Holmes During Rare Outing in NYC to Celebrate Actress' 45th Birthday

The Coda lead hinted she'd be a bit worried if Suri pursued Hollywood full time, but in these instances, she felt comfortable with the situation.

"Both of those [movie] experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects and you become a family with people," she said. "And it’s this safe, beautiful, creative space. So it comes out of love for me to include someone who I love dearly."

"That's how I like to work. I like to have that kind of feeling," added Katie. "It was very meaningful to me to have her there, because she's my heart."