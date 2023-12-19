Suri Cruise, 17, Looks Almost as Tall as Mom Katies Holmes During Rare Outing in NYC to Celebrate Actress' 45th Birthday
Katie Holmes' daughter, Suri Cruise, made a rare public appearance in the Big Apple!
On Monday, December 18, the girls were seen out together in Manhattan to celebrate the actress' 45th birthday.
In photos obtained by a news outlet, the 17-year-old — who allegedly hasn't seen dad Tom Cruise in years — was seen bundled up in a long gray peacoat, which covered up most of her outfit except for her black tights and black flats. She accessorized with an oversized white and maroon scarf.
The Dawson's Creek alum looked stylish in a floor-length black and sheer patterned dress with feathered cuffs, white coat and heeled white boots.
The teen isn't seen out that often, which is just fine with her famous mother.
"What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her," the brunette beauty explained in a past interview. "I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person."
While Katie's offspring is reportedly planning to go to college, the TV star admitted she's "always" hopeful that Suri will want to do "something" on her films.
She got her wish in 2022, when Suri's cover of “Blue Moon" was featured in Alone Together, while the following year, Rare Objects included another tune sung by the high school student.
The Coda lead hinted she'd be a bit worried if Suri pursued Hollywood full time, but in these instances, she felt comfortable with the situation.
"Both of those [movie] experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects and you become a family with people," she said. "And it’s this safe, beautiful, creative space. So it comes out of love for me to include someone who I love dearly."
"That's how I like to work. I like to have that kind of feeling," added Katie. "It was very meaningful to me to have her there, because she's my heart."
Earlier this year, Katie revealed her mini-me has indeed sat down and watched episodes of her breakout TV series Dawson's Creek.
"I think it’s probably weird since she’s a teenager. I’m not like, 'You need to watch mommy’s work.' But during the pandemic, we had a good laugh about it," the mom-of-one said. "It’s wild to have a daughter who’s almost the same age as I was when I began all this."
