Katie Holmes & Daughter Suri Cruise Catch Flight at LAX as Tom Cruise Continues to Have Minimal Contact With the Teen

Apr. 25 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Times flies! On the night of Monday, April 24, Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise were seen making their way through LAX, and the new photos proved the teenager is now just as tall as her famous mom.

The pair arrived to the Los Angeles airport dressed casually, with the actress wearing a gray-brown V-neck sweater, black sweatpants, an orange baseball cap and black Adidas sneakers

katie holmes daughter suri cruise
The mother-of-one, 44, left her signature brunette locks down and also carried a tote bag.

Suri, 17, tied back her own long tresses into braided pigtails and donned a gray zip-up sweatshirt, white sweatpants and black kicks. The teen also carried a cream purse and rolled along her own baby pink suitcase.

katie holmes daughter suri cruise
The joint outing came a few weeks after the Dawson's Creek alum gave a candid interview about trying to keep her and ex-husband Tom Cruise's child out of the spotlight.

"What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her," Holmes expressed, referencing how the tot became tabloid fodder.

"I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person," she continued to Glamour.

That being said, Holmes doesn't mind if Suri wants to enter showbiz — in fact, the high school student already recorded two songs for two of the Ray Donovan star's recent movies.

"I hope she always does something on my films. I always ask her," she shared. "But both of those experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects and you become a family with people. And it’s this safe, beautiful, creative space. So it comes out of love for me to include someone who I love dearly."

katie holmes daughter suri cruise
Meanwhile, Tom, 60, has kept his distance from his little girl over the years, as OK! previously reported.

"Suri does not know her father anymore and she has not spent time with him in a decade," an insider claimed to a news outlet. "She does not go to see his movies and he has no part in her life."

Hollywood Life published photos of the mother-daughter duo at LAX.

