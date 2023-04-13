Katie Holmes Adamant About Protecting Daughter Suri Cruise As Ex Tom Cruise Keeps His Distance: 'Very Grateful To Be A Parent'

"I hope she always does something on my films. I always ask her,” Holmes continued, referring to her teenage daughter's cover of “Blue Moon" that was featured in her 2022 movie Alone Together as well as another song included in Holmes’ 2023 film Rare Objects.

"But both of those experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects and you become a family with people. And it’s this safe, beautiful, creative space. So it comes out of love for me to include someone who I love dearly," she explained.