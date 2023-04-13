Katie Holmes Adamant About Protecting Daughter Suri Cruise As Ex Tom Cruise Keeps His Distance: 'Very Grateful To Be A Parent'
Katie Holmes revealed how hard it is to raise Suri Cruise in the spotlight.
On Wednesday, April 12, the Dawson’s Creek alum opened up to a news outlet about the way she chooses to raise her daughter under the media’s eye.
"What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her," the 44-year-old spilled.
"I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person," she gushed about her only child.
"I hope she always does something on my films. I always ask her,” Holmes continued, referring to her teenage daughter's cover of “Blue Moon" that was featured in her 2022 movie Alone Together as well as another song included in Holmes’ 2023 film Rare Objects.
"But both of those experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects and you become a family with people. And it’s this safe, beautiful, creative space. So it comes out of love for me to include someone who I love dearly," she explained.
Holmes had Suri with then-husband Tom Cruise in 2006, but the pair divorced in 2012 after six years of marriage. Since then, the famous parents have kept their 16-year-old’s life private, with Holmes only occasioning giving sneak peeks into her life as a mom over the years.
In 2014, she told Glamour, "I didn’t know how much love I had in me. It’s overwhelming," while adding, "Every day I discover more about this spectacular human being I get to be the mother of."
Later that same year, the proud mom appeared on The Today Show where she discussed how important her child is to her.
"The most important thing for me is letting her know how proud I am and that her accomplishments mean everything," she said. "Whatever I do is whatever. It’s really just about her and that’s what I think is most important."
While Holmes has given Suri all her attention, a source recently revealed that her and her father have little to no relationship.
"Suri does not know her father anymore and she has not spent time with him in a decade," an insider claimed.
"She does not go to see his movies and he has no part in her life," they added about the Top Gun star. "Tom has always maintained his responsibilities when it comes to financial obligations to Katie and Suri."
Glamour interviewed Holmes about parenting.