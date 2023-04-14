OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Katie Holmes
OK LogoNEWS

Katie Holmes' Daughter Suri Cruise Sings In Actress' New Film 'Rare Objects' Despite Attempting To Keep Her Out Of The Spotlight

Embedded Image
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 14 2023, Published 10:15 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Taking after her mama? In Katie Holmes' new flick, Rare Objects, her daughter, Suri Cruise, plays a part in it. At the end of the film, which opens on Friday, April 14, the credits read: "Vocals: Suri," while Aerial East is the featured singer.

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, the Dawson's Creek alum, 44, who shares Suri with ex Tom Cruise, ends with a sweet note to her teen: "Dedicated to Suri."

Suri, 16, also sang during the opening credits of Holmes' movie Alone Together.

The Hollywood star previously discussed how Suri contributes to each project Holmes is a part of.

mega
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

"I hope she always does something on my films. I always ask her," the Logan Lucky alum told Glamour.

"But both of those experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects and you become a family with people," she said. "And it's this safe, beautiful, creative space. So it comes out of love for me to include someone who I love dearly."

"That's how I like to work. I like to have that kind of feeling. It was very meaningful to me to have her there, because she's my heart," she added.

As OK! previously reported, Holmes, who split from Cruise, 60, in June 2012, shared how she is raising Suri out of the spotlight.

"What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her," she admitted. "I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person."

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, it seems like the two ladies are just fine on their own without Cruise.

"Suri does not know her father anymore and she has not spent time with him in a decade," an insider claimed.

MORE ON:
Katie Holmes

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
mega
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

"She does not go to see his movies and he has no part in her life," the source added about the Top Gun star. "Tom has always maintained his responsibilities when it comes to financial obligations to Katie and Suri."

Showbiz411 reported on Suri singing.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.