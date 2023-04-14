Katie Holmes' Daughter Suri Cruise Sings In Actress' New Film 'Rare Objects' Despite Attempting To Keep Her Out Of The Spotlight
Taking after her mama? In Katie Holmes' new flick, Rare Objects, her daughter, Suri Cruise, plays a part in it. At the end of the film, which opens on Friday, April 14, the credits read: "Vocals: Suri," while Aerial East is the featured singer.
Additionally, the Dawson's Creek alum, 44, who shares Suri with ex Tom Cruise, ends with a sweet note to her teen: "Dedicated to Suri."
Suri, 16, also sang during the opening credits of Holmes' movie Alone Together.
The Hollywood star previously discussed how Suri contributes to each project Holmes is a part of.
"I hope she always does something on my films. I always ask her," the Logan Lucky alum told Glamour.
"But both of those experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects and you become a family with people," she said. "And it's this safe, beautiful, creative space. So it comes out of love for me to include someone who I love dearly."
"That's how I like to work. I like to have that kind of feeling. It was very meaningful to me to have her there, because she's my heart," she added.
As OK! previously reported, Holmes, who split from Cruise, 60, in June 2012, shared how she is raising Suri out of the spotlight.
"What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her," she admitted. "I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person."
Meanwhile, it seems like the two ladies are just fine on their own without Cruise.
"Suri does not know her father anymore and she has not spent time with him in a decade," an insider claimed.
"She does not go to see his movies and he has no part in her life," the source added about the Top Gun star. "Tom has always maintained his responsibilities when it comes to financial obligations to Katie and Suri."
