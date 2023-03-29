Katie Holmes Admits It's 'Wild' To Watch 'Dawson's Creek' With Teen Daughter Suri Cruise: 'We Had A Good Laugh About It'
Is Suri Cruise Team Dawson or Team Pacey? The answer remains unclear, but mom Katie Holmes admitted her 16-year-old daughter has indeed tuned into Dawson's Creek!
The actress made the confession during a new interview where she discussed her career milestones and goals, so of course, she had to reflect on her '90s breakout role.
"I think it’s probably weird since she’s a teenager. I’m not like, 'You need to watch mommy’s work.' But during the pandemic, we had a good laugh about it," Holmes, 44, told Variety of watching the hit teen drama with her offspring. "It’s wild to have a daughter who’s almost the same age as I was when I began all this."
The brunette beauty has had primary custody of Suri since she and Tom Cruise divorced in 2012, and as OK! reported, the Top Gun: Maverick star, 60, reportedly barely communicates with the high school student.
"Suri does not know her father anymore and she has not spent time with him in a decade," an insider previously told a publication. "She does not go to see his movies and he has no part in her life."
Nonetheless, Tom still fulfills all of his financial obligations for the mother-daughter duo, which may soon include college tuition. According to the source, Suri, who turns 17 next month, is thinking of studying fashion at Fordham University in NYC, where she and Katie currently reside.
"Suri is applying to schools all over the place," the source said. "[Katie] really does want her to stay in New York so they can be close to each other. Katie takes great pride in her but is also extremely overprotective."
"Being raised by a single mom in New York has made Suri who she is," a second insider added. "Katie has always put Suri first and Suri loves her mom more than anything. She is a smart girl, and she is turning into a very intelligent mature woman. She has a very close group of loyal friends, and she knows exactly where she comes from."