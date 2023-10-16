Katy Perry Comments on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance Years After Singers Ended Feud
She's a fan!
Years after Katy Perry and Taylor Swift mended ties, the mom-of-one made it known that she's over the moon for the "Anti-Hero" singer's new romance.
The other day, Perry, 38, commented "I ship" on a social media photo of Swift, 33, holding hands with beau Travis Kelce, 34. The post featured a snap of the lovebirds out in NYC on Saturday, October 14, when they went out to dinner together and later headed to the Saturday Night Live after-party.
The two have been together seemingly every day since the Cats actress attended the athlete's Thursday, October 12, football game.
As OK! has reported, the two pop stars were once feuding over Perry allegedly stealing the blonde beauty's backup dancers. They also both dated John Mayer, though in 2014, Swift insisted the animosity wasn't over a man.
"It had to do with business. She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I'm surprisingly non-confrontational — you would not believe how much I hate conflict," Swift confessed. "So, now I have to avoid her. It's awkward, and I don't like it."
Perry responded to the accusations by writing on social media, "Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing... If somebody is trying to defame my character, you're going to hear about it."
Swift's hit tune "Bad Blood" referenced their fallout, which spurred the "California Gurls" songstress to release "Swish, Swish," a diss track aimed at her enemy.
By 2018, things had suddenly changed, as Perry reached out to the Grammy winner at the start of her Reputation Tour.
"I just got back to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch. This...means so much to me," the "22" vocalist revealed on social media.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The ladies proved things were back on track when Perry made a cameo in Swift's music video for the song "You Need to Calm Down," where they even shared a hug.
The following year, Perry called their tiff "really unfortunate," but noted, "we made amends and I'm all about redemption and forgiveness and for setting an example for those younger people that it can be cool to ask for forgiveness and confront someone that you may have an issue with or a problem with and talk it out."
Swift dished on how discussing their zodiac signs helped them understand why they acted a certain way toward the other.
"We were talking about how we've had miscommunications with people in the past, not even specifically with each other. She's like, 'I'm a Scorpio. Scorpios just strike when they feel threatened,'" the superstar recalled. "And I was like, 'Well, I'm an archer. We literally stand back, assess the situation, process how we feel about it, raise a bow, pull it back, and fire.'"