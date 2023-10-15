Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted Holding Hands on Romantic Date Night in NYC

The couple was seen exiting their car on the way to dinner at Nobu, where they were allegedly seen cuddling up at the table.

From there, the duo stopped at 30 Rock to film SNL before ending their night at the cast’s after party at Catch. Swift dazzled in a black corset top, black pants and a long gray plaid coat, meanwhile, Kelce wore brown pants, a white button down and a white printed jacket.