Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted Holding Hands on Romantic Date Night in NYC
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stepped out in style!
On Saturday, October 14, the pop sensation and the NFL star were spotted showing PDA for the first time since their whirlwind romance began.
The couple was seen exiting their car on the way to dinner at Nobu, where they were allegedly seen cuddling up at the table.
From there, the duo stopped at 30 Rock to film SNL before ending their night at the cast’s after party at Catch. Swift dazzled in a black corset top, black pants and a long gray plaid coat, meanwhile, Kelce wore brown pants, a white button down and a white printed jacket.
The pair walked hand-in-hand as they entered an exited the many top tier establishments.
As OK! previously reported, the loved-up night came after reports claimed the athlete and the singer would be together all weekend.
The “Cardigan” vocalist was seen sitting with Kelce’s mom at the Chiefs-Broncos game on Thursday, October 12. It was speculated that the blonde beauty spent the night at Kelce’s Kansas City home following the sporting event as her security car was spotted at the $1 mansion early Friday morning.
The romance between the lovers has seemingly heated up as of late despite neither of the celebs confirming their relationship.
Although they have yet to define anything, broadcaster Al Michaels put a label on the romance while commenting on Thursday night’s game.
"Of course, looking on is, at the moment, his good buddy and girlfriend Taylor Swift!" he said while the screen panned to show Kelce on the field and Swift onlooking from the box.
A source recently spilled that the 34-year-old enjoys when the 33-year-old comes to support his career.
"He jokes she is his good luck charm," they claimed.
"Taylor is having the time of her life at these football games cheering on Travis," the insider added. "Her and her friends are fully embracing this era and are having a lot of fun being there. Taylor has worked very hard this last year and It's fun for her to bring all of her friends along, let loose and show support."
While Swift has gone to almost every one of Kelce’s games since their rumored romance began, she did miss his October 8 match.
"In case you’re wondering, seven words I thought would never leave my lips in my career, what are they? Taylor Swift is not at the game,” announcer Jim Nantz told viewers. "There are some brokenhearted people I just saw in the stands. She was questionable all week, but it looks like it’s officially inactive for today."
