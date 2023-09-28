New Besties? Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Hit It Off at Chiefs Post-Game Party After Fans Pitted the 2 Women Against Each Other
New member of Taylor Swift’s girl squad?
According to a recent insider, the pop sensation and Brittany Mahomes became fast friends at the Chiefs post-game party on Sunday, September 24.
Brittany was at the celebratory event with her husband and Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, while Taylor attended the bash with her rumored new beau and Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce.
The duo was allegedly talking all night and were even spotted taking a shot together. The source divulged that the two were planning to keep in touch to meet up again in the near future.
Taylor is rumored to be going to the Chiefs' next game against the New York Jets this weekend, where the blonde beauties may reunite.
The news of the latest gal pals came after fans took to social media trying to pit Brittany and Taylor against each other. Some were even alluding the famous Chiefs wife was envious of all the attention the Eras Tour star got at the game.
“$10 says Brittany is mad that she's not getting the attention OR is jealous seeing how already happy Taylor and Travis are,” one person penned about the 28-year-old, while another user said, “You know she is going to say something stupid very soon to get the attention back…just wait.”
“Football is a better place with Taylor Swift in and Brittany and Jackson out,” a third wrote, mentioning Patrick’s brother Jackson, while a fourth said, “God I hope BM stays far away from Taylor.”
As OK! previously reported, Taylor caused a media frenzy when she sat next to Travis’ mom during the Chief-Bears showdown. The musician and the NFL star were also seen leaving together before attending the post-game party.
After the big weekend, Travis talked about his time with Taylor on his podcast his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce.
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hung Out 'Several Times' in a 'Very Private Setting' Before Public Debut at Chiefs Game: Source
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are 'Having a Great Time Getting to Know Each Other' After Duo Was Spotted Getting Cozy at Chiefs After-Party
- Taylor Swift's Rumored Flame Travis Kelce Addresses Romance Speculation
"Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light. On top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course. We script it all, ladies and gentlemen. It was just impressive…" the athlete said on Wednesday, September 27.
"To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how the Chiefs kingdom was all excited she was there, that s--- was absolutely hysterical, it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for d--- sure. And then we just slid off in the getaway car in the end," he added. "Shout-out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Patrick also approved of his buddy’s new flame, telling reporters on Wednesday, "Yeah, I met her. She's really cool, good people."
However, he did not give many details about the potential lovers, noting: "But like Trav said, man, I'm going to let them have their privacy and just keep it moving."
TMZ reported on the insiders claims.