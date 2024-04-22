Orlando Bloom Says Katy Perry Holds Him 'Accountable' in Their Relationship

"I think I'm constantly learning to let go. Because anything that I try to hold onto, whether it's good or bad, doesn't serve me," the star said of his relationship with his fiancée.

"Not in the relationship, and it doesn't really serve either of us. And that's really hard. To keep letting go and to keep letting her go. You know, the idea of, because I think when you are in a deeply loving, committed relationship, you want to control or own or have and, you know, even just letting go of ideas, how things should be, or the idea of what intimacy or intimate moments are to you versus them, or whatever it may be," he explained.