Orlando Bloom Says Katy Perry Holds Him 'Accountable' in Their Relationship
Orlando Bloom is revealing the key to his long-lasting romance with Katy Perry.
During the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's recent appearance on an episode of the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast, Bloom, 47, explained how much he's grown since he began dating the pop star, 39, in 2016.
"I think I'm constantly learning to let go. Because anything that I try to hold onto, whether it's good or bad, doesn't serve me," the star said of his relationship with his fiancée.
"Not in the relationship, and it doesn't really serve either of us. And that's really hard. To keep letting go and to keep letting her go. You know, the idea of, because I think when you are in a deeply loving, committed relationship, you want to control or own or have and, you know, even just letting go of ideas, how things should be, or the idea of what intimacy or intimate moments are to you versus them, or whatever it may be," he explained.
Bloom admitted that challenging each other has only helped their romance blossom. "Because you've chosen that person, you are on a journey with that person. You are going to learn this lesson. And if you've chosen that person, then that's the person you're going to learn that lesson with. You know, I mean, that's the opportunity, right?" the English actor said.
"I seize the opportunity every day to grow and as you see from the show, I'll never choose the easy path. You know, like, it's just not who I am," he told Jay Shetty. "In some ways, my relationship is the greatest opportunity for my continual growth."
The work the two have put into their relationship has allowed them to be better as individuals. "I know we both see it that way. So that's how we grow. And we do. She'll hold me accountable and I'll do the same. And sometimes, you know, you'll be confronted by your own self. And I think, you know, trust, right. Trusting your path, your journey, your faith, that this is what's meant for you," Bloom noted.
The Red Right Hand actor and Perry got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in 2020.
Despite the two having their differences, the pair have been able to make it work. "Katy and Orlando know when to compromise," a source spilled of the two. "It’s why they’ve stayed together for so long. They’ll make it to the altar eventually."