'That Globalist Stooge': Katy Perry's Ex Russell Brand Goes Off on Her New Boyfriend Justin Trudeau in Odd Rant

During an appearance at Turning Point USA’s America Fest 2025 in Phoenix on Thursday, December 18, the comedian launched into an unexpected rant about the pop star’s current relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “Look, Katy Perry, I was married to her. I love her still, and I’m glad that her mom’s in the room to hear me say this, but look. I was okay with Orlando Bloom, but Justin Trudeau? Come on, man! Don’t put me in a category with that guy! That globalist stooge,” he ranted.

Source: MEGA Russell Brand criticized Katy Perry’s new relationship.

Perry and Brand were married from 2010 to 2012, with the comedian ultimately filing for divorce after just over a year together.

Brand: I was married to Katy Perry… I was okay with Orlando Bloom, but Justin Trudeau? Come on, man. Don’t put me in a category with that guy! That globalist stooge. pic.twitter.com/wlb90mRDWi — Acyn (@Acyn) December 19, 2025 Source: @Acyn/X

Earlier this year, Brand revisited their marriage while discussing the singer — who confirmed her split from Bloom in June — during an episode of his podcast.

“When I was married to Katy Perry ... she's like a not entirely normal [person] because she's an extraordinary, massive star,” the Hop actor said in a clip from a recent episode of “Stay Free with Russell Brand,” which he shared via X on April 3.

Source: MEGA The comedian made the comments during a live appearance in Phoenix.

“But she's not weird or off-key and wasn't involved in anything nefarious as far as I could tell,” he added.

Brand also addressed why their romance ultimately fell apart, insisting politics wasn’t the main factor.

“Our marriage didn’t work out for normal, human reasons. I have nothing but respect for her, even though I obviously disagree with her political views,” he said, referencing Perry’s support of Kamala Harris. Brand previously showed his support for Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential election.

Source: @rustyrockets/X The two were married from 2010 to 2012.

“I probably disagree with some of my wife's political views, my beloved wife, Laura Brand's politics. You always disagree with people, don't you?” he continued.

Russell and Katy first met while filming a playful scene for the 2010 comedy Get Him to the Greek.

“I did a cameo with him. My scene called for me to make out with him,” Katy told Glamour in 2010 as she recalled their first encounter. “And on the way down the stairs after the scene, I was hopping like a bunny. I hop like a bunny when I’m happy — I get a bit childlike. He gives me the Christmas Eve jitters.”

As OK! previously reported, the mom-of-one recently made her romance with Justin Instagram official by sharing cozy photos of the two from their Japan trip.

Source: @katyperry/Instagram The singer recently confirmed her romance with Justin Trudeau.

"Tokyo times on tour and more( ◠‿◠ ) 🎄🍣🐡🥞💐☃️♥️," the “E.T.” singer captioned her Saturday, December 6, post, which featured snapshots from their time traveling overseas.

Romance rumors first sparked back in June when Katy and Justin were spotted enjoying a dinner date in Canada while the performer was on her Lifetimes Tour. The following night, Justin was seen dancing and singing along in the crowd at her concert.