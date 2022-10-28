'I Pour Beer Out Of My T*ts Too': Katy Perry Claims Strange 'Broken Doll' Eye Glitch Was Actually A 'Party Trick'

The "Dark Horse" vocalist didn't clarify whether she was just joking or really did plan for the "trick" to occur, but either way, she has accepted the monumental meme and used it as an exciting announcement for more upcoming performances.

"The show’s set list is a fun 🎢 through memory lane going all the way back to 2008, a time when we weren’t all frozen by the paranoia of our own echo chambers! 🤸🏻‍♀️," Perry shared before adding a quip about how her costume lets her lactate beer from her breasts.

"This show is a nonstop party about finding unconditional love and strangely (for me) not political at all, heck I pour beer out of my tits (that’s a party trick too… I don’t actually lactate hops silly goose!)🍺 ," wrote the mother-of-one, who shares 2-year-old daughter Daisy with fiancé Orlando Bloom.