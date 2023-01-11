Katy Perry Dons Sexy Cowboy Outfit — But Fails To Get A Reaction From Fiancé Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry isn't afraid to try something new! On Wednesday, January 11, the pop star, 38, showed off a cowboy look.
"advice fer the new yer: don’t squat with yer spurs on buddy 🤠," the singer hilariously captioned a slew of photos of herself wearing a sequin leotard and matching hat.
Of course, people loved the outfit. One person wrote, "In your yeehaw era," while another added, "WOWWWWWWW."
A third person added, "Im so ready for a yeehaw disco album 🐎🕺🔥."
As OK! previously reported, the actor, 45, previously "unliked" most of Perry's posts on Instagram, but the two still follow one another on the 'gram.
The two, who got engaged in 2019 and welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in 2020, had been going through a rough patch last year.
Despite the marriage woes, it seems like the duo are "back on track," according to an insider who spoke with Radar.
“If they were going to make it, they would have to compromise,” the insider explained.
"Counseling helped, and made the way for them to get back to wedding planning," the insider continued. "They both agree that counseling helped them see things from another perspective.”
In December 2022, the couple traveled to Japan together and looked like they had a blast.
"ありがと ございます Tokyo 🇯🇵 happy merriment 🎄🕊️love to all ❤️," the dad-of-two captioned the pics.
Perry and Bloom have been traveling all over the globe, but it's important for the former to be in Las Vegas, where her residency takes place, so she can find a good work-life balance situation.
"I am working a lot, and I've always worked a lot," she confessed. "I have a wonderful nanny, but I don't have a full-time nanny because I feel like if I had a full-time nanny then I would never be able to know how to care for my daughter like I'm meant to."