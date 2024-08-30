Katy Perry Flaunts Toned Abs While Rehearsing for Her First MTV VMAs Performance Since 2017: Photo
It's a woman's world!
On the morning of Friday, August 30, Katy Perry took to her Instagram Story to flaunt her rock hard abs while in the midst of rehearsals for the MTV VMAs.
In the hot snap, the pop star, 39, wore a white halter top that was cut down the middle to expose her stomach. She also donned a pair of super-short denim jeans, black and blue knee-length boots and sunglasses.
In a follow-up post, the mom-of-one filmed as her backup dancer came into sight with a box of pastries, writing on the video, "#snackoftheday."
"My favorite snack is a Porto's cheese roll," her dancer shared. "It's like a puff pastry but with cheese inside."
"I'm not sure about this... guys, we gotta go to the VMAs snatched!" Perry quipped about whether or not they should indulge in the treats. "This is getting out of hand, this is getting out of control."
The bombshell is set to perform a medley of hits and her new single "Lifetimes" at the MTV awards show on Wednesday, September 11. In addition, the crooner will receive the coveted Video Vanguard Award, with her appearance at the show marking her first since 2017.
Perry's new album, 143, will release on Friday, September 20.
The "Roar" crooner now has more time to focus on music after she announced that the most recent reason of American Idol was her last.
The footwear designer announced the news in February after acting as a judge for seven seasons since 2018.
"I mean I love Idol so much," she insisted on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show. "It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I’m saying?"
"Know that I have some things planned for this year," she added. "So it’s going to be a very, very exciting year … for all pop star girlies!"
On July 31, it was revealed that Season 4 winner Carrie Underwood would be taking Perry's spot.
When it comes to judging, the country superstar, 41, said she plans to be "honest and constructive but still kind."
"I think that’s the whole point, ’cause people are coming in and, you know, it’s dreams. You’re a part of somebody’s story from that moment on," she explained during a recent Good Morning America appearance. "I think it’s important to be honest, but it’s also very important to be kind, so hopefully I can marry all of those together and be a good judge."