or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > katy perry
OK LogoNEWS

Katy Perry Flaunts Toned Abs While Rehearsing for Her First MTV VMAs Performance Since 2017: Photo

Photo of Katy Perry
Source: mega

Katy Perry is gearing up to perform at the 2024 MTV VMAs on Wednesday, September 11.

By:

Aug. 30 2024, Published 2:33 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

It's a woman's world!

On the morning of Friday, August 30, Katy Perry took to her Instagram Story to flaunt her rock hard abs while in the midst of rehearsals for the MTV VMAs.

Article continues below advertisement
katy perry flaunts abs rehearsing performance photo
Source: @katyperry/instagram

Katy Perry showed off her physique via Instagram on Friday, August 30.

In the hot snap, the pop star, 39, wore a white halter top that was cut down the middle to expose her stomach. She also donned a pair of super-short denim jeans, black and blue knee-length boots and sunglasses.

In a follow-up post, the mom-of-one filmed as her backup dancer came into sight with a box of pastries, writing on the video, "#snackoftheday."

Article continues below advertisement
katy perry flaunts abs rehearsing performance photo
Source: @katyperry/instagram

The singer is currently rehearsing for her MTV VMAs performance.

Article continues below advertisement

"My favorite snack is a Porto's cheese roll," her dancer shared. "It's like a puff pastry but with cheese inside."

"I'm not sure about this... guys, we gotta go to the VMAs snatched!" Perry quipped about whether or not they should indulge in the treats. "This is getting out of hand, this is getting out of control."

Article continues below advertisement
katy perry flaunts abs rehearsing performance photo
Source: mega

The 'E.T.' vocalist shares one child with fiancée Orlando Bloom.

Article continues below advertisement

The bombshell is set to perform a medley of hits and her new single "Lifetimes" at the MTV awards show on Wednesday, September 11. In addition, the crooner will receive the coveted Video Vanguard Award, with her appearance at the show marking her first since 2017.

Perry's new album, 143, will release on Friday, September 20.

MORE ON:
katy perry
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

The "Roar" crooner now has more time to focus on music after she announced that the most recent reason of American Idol was her last.

The footwear designer announced the news in February after acting as a judge for seven seasons since 2018.

"I mean I love Idol so much," she insisted on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show. "It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I’m saying?"

Article continues below advertisement
katy perry flaunts abs rehearsing performance photo
Source: Disney/Eric McCandless

Perry recently departed from 'American Idol' after seven seasons as a judge.

Article continues below advertisement

"Know that I have some things planned for this year," she added. "So it’s going to be a very, very exciting year … for all pop star girlies!"

On July 31, it was revealed that Season 4 winner Carrie Underwood would be taking Perry's spot.

Article continues below advertisement

When it comes to judging, the country superstar, 41, said she plans to be "honest and constructive but still kind."

"I think that’s the whole point, ’cause people are coming in and, you know, it’s dreams. You’re a part of somebody’s story from that moment on," she explained during a recent Good Morning America appearance. "I think it’s important to be honest, but it’s also very important to be kind, so hopefully I can marry all of those together and be a good judge."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.