Orlando Bloom 'Immensely Proud' of Fiancée Katy Perry After Her Show-Stopping Performance at King Charles' Coronation Concert

Embedded Image
By:

May 9 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Orlando Bloom is Katy Perry's biggest cheerleader!

After the "Roar" songstress, 38, performed at King Charles' coronation concert, the actor, 46, couldn't help but gush over her show-stopping performance.

"Immensely proud of you my my love. You always bring the light 💫🔥❤️," he captioned a photo of the singer wearing a gold dress from the event on Monday, May 8.

"Our light ♥️," the brunette beauty replied in the comments section.

Of course, others loved seeing the two still going strong after getting back together in 2017.

One person wrote, "That kind of love❤️ aww @orlandobloom and @katyperry 😍🙌," while another said, "Yasss that’s your queen @orlandobloom she the best."

A third person added, "mom and daddy 💜."

For her part, the mom-of-one — she shares daughter Daisy with the Carnival Row lead — also posted shots of her gorgeous frock, writing, "My #idol set is a little different today 😮 #CoronationConcert."

Bloom also wrote to his love in that post, too. "So proud ❤️," he said.

Perry made headlines this past weekend when she couldn't find her seat at the coronation ceremony and her purple hat and outfit made her into a meme.

"Obnoxious," one user wrote about the outfit, while another quipped, "Nice hat, but you wouldn’t want to be sat behind Katy Perry in Westminster Abbey."

As OK! previously reported, Perry and Lionel Richie performed at the concert — something she was so grateful to do.

"I am excited to be performing at the Coronation Concert, and helping to shine a further light on the British Asian Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund, whose work includes on-ground initiatives to fundraising, with the aim to find solutions to child trafficking," she said, referencing her ambassadorship for the British Asian Trust since 2020.

Additionally, Richie and Perry hosted American Idol all the way from the U.K. "It was incredible, and we're here for the coronation concert at Windsor Castle," the pop star said.

"Now we're trying to figure out what can we do to bring something different to the show, so I have a surprise," Richie said before bringing out King Charles and Queen Camilla.

