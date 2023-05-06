Legendary Lovers! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Sweetest Moments Over the Years: Photos
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom only get cuter!
Over their years together, the lovebirds have shared adorable snaps showing off their love for one another. The American Idol judge and the Pirates of the Caribbean alum met for the first time at the 2016 Golden Globes awards, where the two instantly hit it off as they shared In-N-Out burgers during the after-party.
Following the event, the pair began dating, and despite a temporary breakup, Orlando popped the question on Valentine's Day 2019. The couple then welcomed their first child, daughter Daisy Dove, 2, over a year later in August 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic halted the stars' wedding plans and they have yet to tie the knot, but family-of-three is still as happy as can be.
Scroll through the gallery to see Perry and Bloom's most adorable snaps!
On April 29, the pop icon shared a snap of herself and her beau all dressed up for a night out. The "Roar" singer wore a stunning black and silver printed gown with sparkling earrings and full glam as she looked lovingly at Bloom. Meanwhile, the actor rocked a dapper navy tux and bow tie.
"Orlando and I’s initials are O.K. We continuously put in the work to make sure they aren’t 🚨K.O.🚨 Find yourself a partner that will go down to the mat with you and get back up every time. I love you my fighter @orlandobloom 🥊♥️," Perry wrote alongside the cute photos.
In response, the Black Hawk Down alum penned, "I love you and our love ❤️ bombs💥wouldn’t have it any other way 😍," as well as, "O.K there’s a K.O for ya! I just learned what love bomb is 😂 daddy can’t keep up with you kids ❤️."
In February, close to the three-year anniversary of their engagement, Bloom shared a loved-up selfie of the pair as they held each others hand and cuddled close. The 46-year-old smiled wide as Perry gave the camera a blushing smirk.
"My ❤️," the father-of-two captioned the photo, which sent fans into a frenzy.
"The sweetest🧡💙," one person said, while another wrote, "Crying !!!😭😭 mom and dad❤️❤️."
"Sexiest couple ever ❤️😍🔥," a third person penned.
Back on Valentine's Day 2022, the lovers packed on the PDA in a saucy Instagram post. The handsome heartthrob uploaded a snap of himself and the "California Gurls" singer kissing in celebration of their romance.
Perry stepped out in a black dress with pink sleeves along with an adorable blonde bob, while Bloom sported his navy tux. Fans gushed over the beautiful couple in the comments section.
"😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍," someone shared, while another person noted, "I’m so happy for you both!"
One month before Bloom shared the picture of the couple locking lips, the duo was spotted in NYC ahead of Perry's Saturday Night Live performance. Bloom and Perry took a stroll in cute matching outfits, with the two wearing all tan and green neutrals.