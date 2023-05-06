Legendary Lovers! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Sweetest Moments Over the Years: Photos

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom only get cuter!

Over their years together, the lovebirds have shared adorable snaps showing off their love for one another. The American Idol judge and the Pirates of the Caribbean alum met for the first time at the 2016 Golden Globes awards, where the two instantly hit it off as they shared In-N-Out burgers during the after-party.

Following the event, the pair began dating, and despite a temporary breakup, Orlando popped the question on Valentine's Day 2019. The couple then welcomed their first child, daughter Daisy Dove, 2, over a year later in August 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic halted the stars' wedding plans and they have yet to tie the knot, but family-of-three is still as happy as can be.