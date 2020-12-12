Lord of the teething rings! An insider exclusively tells OK! that three months after Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry welcomed daughter Daisy, the British hunk has become the ultimate stay-at-home dad.

While Perry, 36, has returned to her music commitments and judging gig on American Idol, Bloom, 43, “is happy to pick up the slack,” says the insider. “Katy’s work life is moving at 100 miles per hour, and Orlando has the flexibility in his acting schedule that Katy doesn’t have. He’s heating bottles, feeding, burping, changing diapers, doing laundry — the whole shebang.”

This isn’t Bloom’s first rodeo. Adds the insider: “The situation is similar to how things worked out when he had his first kid [9-year-old son Flynn], with Miranda [Kerr] at the height of her career. He knows the drill — and he loves it.” Swoon!

In August, the Hollywood stars welcomed their little girl into their lives. “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the couple captioned a photo of themselves holding their child’s hand.

From then on, the duo have been enjoying the ups and downs of parenting. “I know that bringing a child into the world sometimes can make things even more stressful … And I feel like if I can go through that stress with anyone, it’s him,” the Grammy nominee said, referring to Bloom in an interview with CBS This Morning.

“A lot of times, a new baby can put stress on a relationship, but friends say that Katy and Orlando are so happy together. They never imagined that life could be this sweet,” another source exclusively told OK!. “Katy loves being a mom, and it helps that Orlando’s been through this before.”

“He’s even great at singing Daisy to sleep. Katy loves that he’s such a hands-on dad,” the insider gushed.

However, the couple — who’ve been engaged since 2019 — manage to squeeze in date nights when they can. “They’ll do something fun, like go to a drive-in movie or order takeout from their favorite restaurant and binge-watch shows on Netflix,” the source dished.

Sounds like these two are in heaven!