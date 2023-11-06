Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Celebrate Her Last Las Vegas Concert at XS Nightclub After Singer Introduces Daughter Daisy Dove, 3, to Fans
The last show of Katy Perry's Las Vegas residency was filled with family fun!
On Saturday, November 4, the crooner had her and Orlando Bloom's daughter, 3-year-old Daisy Dove, make her first public appearance, as cameras panned to the toddler while she stood in the crowd.
"Daisy, I love you so much. You're my best friend and I'm so glad you're here," the pop star, 39, told her little one, who was wearing a red dress with white polka dots and noise-reducing headphones.
The tot sported blonde hair and a smile as she watched her mom on stage.
"I created this show after the birth of my daughter, Daisy Dove. When I met her, it was like all the love I was ever searching for finally showed up. She made me whole and she healed me and she showed me how to play again," Perry gushed before she performed her finals songs. "So this show is for everyone's inner child and for the hope that maybe if we could all see life through the eyes of a child, we would be free. Because never forget, love is and will always be the key."
The superstar went on to praise Bloom, 46, as an "amazing father."
Other attendees that night included Céline Dion, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
After the show wrapped, the couple partied it up at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas, where they were seen behind the DJ booth with The Chainsmokers, where they all partied until 3 a.m.
Perry requested the duo play their hit song "Closer," and they later all sang along to the star's hit song "Firework."
"Perry was full of life, posing for wacky photos that match her fun personality and jumping on the mic to amp up the crowd. She was in full celebration mode," the insider added.
The string of shows in Sin City have been a ball for Perry — and a breath of fresh air, as she and the actor are in the midst of a real estate mess.
As OK! reported, the couple paid $15 million in 2020 for a home in Santa Barbara, Calif., but the 83-year-old owner claimed he was under the influence of painkillers when he signed off on the sale — something he no longer wants to move forward with.
The home's owner, Carl Westcott, then sued the stars since he doesn't want to sell, leading the pair to write a desperate letter in hopes of changing his mind.
"As you know we are expecting a baby next month and know that this will be the best place to bring her home to and raise her in," they wrote at the time.
"Though there were other properties that did interest us, yours will provide us the comfort of security, privacy, and safety. These three details are of the utmost importance to us and the reason we were willing to pay a premium and move forward on your property specifically," they continued. "This home will be a respite, one where we will be able to grow together as a family. We have gone through some challenges in the past week, our beloved dog Mighty passed away."
"With such devastating news, being the lucky people to purchase your home is a shining light to help get us through such a difficult time," said the couple. "We hope you can appreciate that you are turning your home over to a very loving couple, who are expecting their first baby and have nothing but joy at the thought of making their life and future memories there."
A decision on the sale has yet to be made.
People reported on Perry and Bloom celebrating in Las Vegas.