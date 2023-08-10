Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Lawsuit: Veteran Demands Permission for Doctor to Testify About His 'Declining Cognitive Capacity' in Battle Over $15 Million Home
The elderly veteran who sold Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom their $15 million Santa Barbara mansion is not going down without a fight.
Lawyers for Carl Westcott, 83, have filed court documents demanding expert witness Dr. Garry W. Small be allowed to testify in an upcoming trial after the closing real estate agent, Bernie Gudvi, claimed the doctor's testimony would be speculative.
Westcott's attorneys called for Dr. Small to testify in court in an effort to validate the veteran's lack of cognitive decision-making abilities at the time he signed off on selling the Hollywood couple their home back in 2020.
"Dr. Small has reviewed all of Mr. Westcott’s medical records from many treating physicians. He has interviewed Mr. Westcott’s treating neurologists, psychiatrists, psychologists, and the orthopedic surgeon who put Mr. Westcott on the painkilling opiates. Additionally, Dr. Small interviewed Mr. Westcott’s two adult sons and Mr. Westcott’s Executive Assistant of many years, Ms. Beth Prothro. Lastly, Dr. Small spent three days in Dallas where he personally evaluated Mr. Westcott in the mental health clinic where he has been living," the court documents obtained by Radar Online explained.
"Given his expertise, Dr. Small is in a unique position to describe what Huntington’s Disease is, how it causes dementia, the parts of brain functioning it specifically affects (memory and executive decision-making), the inevitable arc of Mr. Westcott’s declining cognitive capacity from the time he was diagnosed with Huntington’s Disease in 2015 to the date when Mr. Westcott signed the contract on July 15, 2020," the filing read.
The legal battle comes as Westcott fights to get his home back from Perry and Bloom, insisting he was not in the right state of mind when he was allegedly coerced into selling the lavish property.
"The multiple opiate medications, which were a synthetic form of morphine, disoriented and intoxicated Plaintiff, depriving him of reason and understanding with respect to the terms and consequences of the contract, and seriously impaired Plaintiff’s mental faculties to the point he was of unsound mind and not competent to give his free, voluntary, or intelligent consent to the contract," further court documents detailed.