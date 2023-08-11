Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Wrote Desperate Letter to 83-Year-Old Veteran After He Backed Out of Selling His $15 Million Home to the Hollywood Stars
Last ditch effort?
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom wrote 83-year-old Army veteran, Carl Westcott, a personal letter begging him to reconsider selling his home to them after he backed out of his agreement with the Hollywood stars, according to RadarOnline.com.
The pop sensation and the Pirates of the Caribbean alum had signed paperwork with the vet to buy his $15 million pad in Santa Barbara before he sued Perry's manager, Bernie Gudvi. Westcott claimed he was under the influence of prescribed painkillers when completing the deal, which led the couple to pen the desperate note to the older man.
"We are writing this letter to you to express our appreciation with regard to your agreement to sell your property to us and to communicate our joy at being able to call it our home," the famous duo began. "As you know we are expecting a baby next month and know that this will be the best place to bring her home to and raise her in."
"Though there were other properties that did interest us, yours will provide us the comfort of security, privacy, and safety. These three details are of the utmost importance to us and the reason we were willing to pay a premium and move forward on your property specifically. This home will be a respite, one where we will be able to grow together as a family. We have gone through some challenges in the past week, our beloved dog Mighty passed away," the parents of daughter Daisy added.
"With such devastating news, being the lucky people to purchase your home is a shining light to help get us through such a difficult time," they continued. "We hope you can appreciate that you are turning your home over to a very loving couple, who are expecting their first baby and have nothing but joy at the thought of making their life and future memories there."
Despite the lovebird's efforts, Westcott demanded the sale be voided as court documents explained his Huntington's Disease affected his ability to sign the deal.
"Prior to the delivery of the proposed written contract, Plaintiff had not granted any real estate broker a listing to market his home sale. In contrast, the elderly Plaintiff had just recently purchased and moved into his home a mere two months earlier. When Plaintiff entered into the contract, he was under the influence of several intoxicating pain-killing opiates that his physicians instructed him to take when he was discharged from the hospital a few days earlier," Westcott's lawyer argued.
Gudvi has denied any wrongdoing, and the case will go to trial later this month.