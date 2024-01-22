Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Transform Into Aliens for Out of This World Date Night: Photos
It's supernatural, extraterrestrial!
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom went all out to attend an alien-themed party together, with the singer sharing photos of their impressive costumes on Instagram.
In the Sunday, January 21, upload, the singer, 39, sported metallic makeup, pointed ears and two antennas on her forehead, completing the out of this world look with a taupe colored dress that featured pleating details and a corset bodice.
Her fiancée, 47, also wore pointed ears and had prosthetics on his face that covered his eyebrows. Bloom opted for a more toned down outfit, wearing a black suit and white shirt.
"🚀🛸👽spaced out and starry eyed👽🛸🚀," Perry captioned the pictures.
Kim Kardashian commented on the post and hinted she was at the same event, writing, "I was obsessed with this look last night!!!!"
Meanwhile, fans thought Perry was referencing her hit track "E.T."
"E.T. 2.0 IS COMING," one person predicted, while a second exclaimed, "THIS IS SO ET CODED."
Just last month, the Hollywood bombshell explained how she and the Lord of the Rings alum make time for dates.
"We have a really good calendar. We read it and both have the hyperlink. I'm like ‘Here's the calendar, pin it, this is exactly where I'm going to be on this day,' and it's amazing and we plan way, way ahead," the crooner spilled.
While the pair has that aspect of their romance down to a science, the British star previously admitted their relationship isn't always smooth sailing.
"Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won't lie," he shared. "We're in two very different pools. Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands."
"We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity. I think we're both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there's definitely never a dull moment," he said.
The duo, who became engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019, recently marked their 8th anniversary — but unfortunately, they spent some of the day apart, as Bloom attended the 2024 Golden Globes solo.
On that day, the "Roar" vocalist shared a screenshot of herself FaceTiming her man as he made his away to the event.
"Happy 8 year anniversary doe [sic]," Perry captioned one of her Instagram Story posts of their interaction over the phone. "Guess the spell worked✨."