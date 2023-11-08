Hypocrite? Katy Perry Says It's 'Shameful' to Be 'Hungover' Around Children as She Parties With the Chainsmokers in Las Vegas
Is Katy Perry being a hypocrite?
During the final night of her Las Vegas residency on Saturday, November 4, the pop star, 39, made quite a few remarks about curbing her partying ways now that she's a mother to Daisy Dove, 3, with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 46. However, only hours later, the chart-topper passed out shots with the Chainsmokers at a rooftop bash.
"I was crazy in my twenties, but now I have a toddler who wakes me up at 6:30 whether I am hungover or not," Perry told the audience at the Sin City show. "It's shameful to be hungover with your kids. I just hear, 'Wake up mum let's watch Minions!'"
"Now I am 39, if I drink more than two drinks, then the next day... bad times. I am reevaluating my whole life the next day," she continued.
Perry may have been hurting the next day because she and her hunky partner were seen living it up at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas with Alex Pall and Drew Taggart at the DJ booth.
The Hollywood power couple were photographed passing out shots of tequila and reportedly celebrated until around 3 a.m.
"Perry was full of life, posing for wacky photos that match her fun personality and jumping on the mic to amp up the crowd. She was in full celebration mode," an eyewitness source spilled of the "California Girls" artist.
During the "Firework" singer's final show, she proudly showed off her little girl for the first time in public. "Daisy, I love you so much. You're my best friend and I'm so glad you're here," Perry gushed to the adorable blonde toddler who was wearing a red polka-dot dress as she watched her mama take to the stage.
"I created this show after the birth of my daughter, Daisy Dove. When I met her, it was like all the love I was ever searching for finally showed up. She made me whole and she healed me and she showed me how to play again," she continued.
"So this show is for everyone's inner child and for the hope that maybe if we could all see life through the eyes of a child, we would be free. Because never forget, love is and will always be the key," the songstress added before launching into her final number for the audience — which included Céline Dion, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.