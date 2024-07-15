Katy Perry Unbothered Alongside Shirtless Orlando Bloom as Fans Slam Singer for 'Degrading Dead Animals' While Promoting New Song: Watch
Is Katy Perry in the wrong or are the haters being harsh?
The pop icon is facing backlash in the comments section of a recent Instagram post shared by Perry on Sunday, July 14.
"Woman’s World, work/life balance edition 😎🏝️💞," the "Firework" singer captioned the carousel of images and videos in reference to her new song "Woman's World," which dropped on Thursday, July 11.
In one of the videos shared in the upload, Perry can be seen working out alongside her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, whom she shares her 3-year-old daughter, Daisy, with.
The longtime lovers were both walking on treadmills, as the brunette beauty recorded her shirtless and sweaty man.
"It's his love language. So hot," Perry quipped while Bloom, 47, held up the shaka hand sign.
Another video Perry posted featured her friend Mia Moretti holding up a dead lobster and singing along to the 39-year-old's new song.
"It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be livin' in it," Moretti sang while playfully moving the shellfish as if it was dancing.
Perry joined in on joking around with other dead sea creatures, pretending to tuck in a dead fish sitting on ice while saying "goodnight."
In the comments section of the post, a few of the pop star's 206 million Instagram followers expressed their unhappiness with Perry's humor.
"What part of singing that song while 'having fun' with a killed being's body [is] funny to you? You enjoying that moment is just another example of you not being able to read where the world is headed. That is why your recent song is awful and you are officially a 'has been' now," one hater ruthlessly slammed of the "Dark Horse" hitmaker.
"Imagine a world where humans don't treat animals like commodities, but living sentient beings. 🌱💚," another person snubbed, while a third declared: "Degrading dead animals isn't funny, lobsters are highly intelligent and sentient beings and that fish was once living its life peacefully in its home, mocking them isn't funny, it's disturbed. Would have thought you'd be vegan. Disappointing."
Criticism regarding Perry's behavior comes after the mom-of-one's new song had already been declared "a flop" by social media trolls.
"Woman's World" was the first single released from Perry's upcoming new album, 143, which drops in September.
The "California Gurls" singer faced backlash for working with producer Dr. Luke to create the music, as he's previously been accused of sexual assault by fellow pop icon Kesha.
Many critics questioned how the track could be about women's empowerment with Dr. Luke among those in its credits.