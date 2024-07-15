Katy Perry Unbothered Alongside Shirtless Orlando Bloom as Fans Slam Singer for 'Degrading Dead Animals' While Promoting New Song: Watch

In one of the videos shared in the upload, Perry can be seen working out alongside her fiancé, Orlando Bloom , whom she shares her 3-year-old daughter , Daisy , with.

"Woman’s World, work/life balance edition 😎🏝️💞," the "Firework" singer captioned the carousel of images and videos in reference to her new song "Woman's World," which dropped on Thursday, July 11.

"It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be livin' in it," Moretti sang while playfully moving the shellfish as if it was dancing.

In the comments section of the post, a few of the pop star's 206 million Instagram followers expressed their unhappiness with Perry's humor .

Perry joined in on joking around with other dead sea creatures, pretending to tuck in a dead fish sitting on ice while saying "goodnight."

"What part of singing that song while 'having fun' with a killed being's body [is] funny to you? You enjoying that moment is just another example of you not being able to read where the world is headed. That is why your recent song is awful and you are officially a 'has been' now," one hater ruthlessly slammed of the "Dark Horse" hitmaker.

"Imagine a world where humans don't treat animals like commodities, but living sentient beings. 🌱💚," another person snubbed, while a third declared: "Degrading dead animals isn't funny, lobsters are highly intelligent and sentient beings and that fish was once living its life peacefully in its home, mocking them isn't funny, it's disturbed. Would have thought you'd be vegan. Disappointing."