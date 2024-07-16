OK Magazine
'He's Got the Magic in Him': Katy Perry Makes Racy Joke When Asked About Orlando Bloom's 'Stick' — Watch

Photo of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 16 2024, Published 4:18 p.m. ET

Katy Perry knows she's a lucky lady!

During a recent Instagram Live, a fan asked the pop star, 39, a very saucy question about her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

Source: @thekardashiansHQ/X
katy perry orlando bloom transform aliens date photos
Source: mega

When questioned about the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s "magic stick," Perry replied, "Well, we’ve been together for a while. So, I guess he’s got the magic in him!"

"No, it’s really his heart. And he gave me my greatest gift ever, [daughter] Daisy Dove," she said of their 3-year-old daughter.

katy perry orlando bloom shirtless new song backlash dead animals
Source: @katyperry/Instagram

Katy Perry was asked about Orlando Bloom's 'magic stick.'

On of the reasons the Hollywood power couple has been going strong since 2016 is due to their ability to help each other grow. "I think I'm constantly learning to let go. Because anything that I try to hold onto, whether it's good or bad, doesn't serve me," Bloom, 47, explained during a recent appearance on the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast.

"Not in the relationship, and it doesn't really serve either of us. And that's really hard. To keep letting go and to keep letting her go. You know, the idea of, because I think when you are in a deeply loving, committed relationship, you want to control or own or have and, you know, even just letting go of ideas, how things should be, or the idea of what intimacy or intimate moments are to you versus them, or whatever it may be," he added.

orlando bloom katy perry holds him accountable relationship
Source: mega

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry started dating in 2016.

After getting engaged in 2019, Perry and the Hollywood hunk may be finally gearing up for their big walk down the aisle. "They’re hoping to make things official by the end of the year but are very tight-lipped over the whole thing," a source spilled to a news outlet.

"It will likely happen when it’s least expected," the insider explained, adding the pair would "prefer" for their big day "to take place when the time is right for both of them."

katy perry orlando bloom altar pp
Source: mega

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry got engaged in 2019.

Source: OK!

Along with a wedding, the "Firework" singer and the Carnival Row actor have been discussing the possibility of expanding their brood. "He doesn’t understand what they’re waiting for. He wants Katy to either commit to a [wedding] date or just agree they can try for a second child," another source claimed.

Perry has gushed over how much she's loved being a mom, so it wouldn't be surprising if they decided to have another child together.

"Today I told my mother that the day I realized how much she loved me is the day I had my own daughter, Daisy Dove… there is nothing like a Mother’s love… never take it for granted… Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers — any way you come ♥️," she penned in a recent Instagram post.

