Katy Perry Hilariously Trolls Kim Kardashian After 'The Kardashians' Season 3 Trailer Drops
While fans and critics were quick to react to the first trailer of Season 3 of The Kardashians, Katy Perry wasted no time in adding in her two cents.
Kim Kardashian shared the teaser via Instagram on Thursday, April 27, which saw the SKIMS founder struggle amid her divorce from Kanye West, Khloé Kardashian experience a melanoma scare and Kourtney Kardashian lose if over her sisters using her wedding to Travis Barker "as a business opportunity."
The "Firework" songstress savagely responded to the clip in the comments section, writing: "Wait is this the fifth season of Succession," referring to the satirical black comedy-drama television series that follows a powerful family fighting for control of their global media and entertainment conglomerate.
Katy's snarky remark — which garnered more than 8,000 likes — received mixed reactions from The Kardashians fans, with some praising her humor while others were left unamused.
"@katyperry literally why would you say that?" asked one troll, with another simply replying: "@bye Katy."
The trailer starts with the mom-of-four saying to the cameras: "I don't even know where we left off." After a producer reminds Kim that she was still in a relationship, referring to her romance with Pete Davidson, the reality star replies: "Damn. Things change really quickly."
In another scene, Khloé asks Kim if she's feeling OK, leading the 42-year-old to break down. "No, I'm not okay," she admits through tears. "I'm having such a hard day today."
As Kim and Ye's divorce played out in the media, cameras captured how the former had been continuing on with her busy life while caring for the exes' brood.
At one point, momager Kris Jenner points out to Kim: "The weight of the world is on your shoulders."
Kim is also seen addressing the "most insane narrative" the rapper put out on social media about her and their kids amid their public feud.
"We stay silent through all the lies for my kids," an emotional Kim says in a confessional interview.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Kim filed for divorce from the Donda artist in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage. Before their divorce was finalized in November 2022, Kanye aired out the exes' dirty laundry with wild rants and accusations — going after both his former wife and her then-boyfriend, Pete.
Season 3 of The Kardashians is set to be released on May 25.