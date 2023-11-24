Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant Are 'Very Happy Together,' Pair Enjoys 'Quiet Nights Alone With Close Friends'
Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant love their secluded life together.
The John Wick star, 59, and the visual artist, 50, made their debut as a couple in 2019 after an entire decade of friendship — and they have been in love ever since.
Perhaps what keeps their bond so strong and pure are the multitude of characteristics they have in common.
Reeves and Grant's personalities blend together perfectly, as they are both "typically homebodies who prefer quiet nights alone or small get-togethers with a few close friends," a source recently spilled to a news publication.
"Things are great between them. They’re very happy together," the confidante continued.
The lovebirds are "both very relaxed and casual by nature," which is what makes them an "amazing match," a second source expressed to the news outlet.
Their rare red carpet appearance earlier this month only proved how perfect The Matrix actor and his girlfriend are for one another.
On Saturday, November 4, Reeves and Grant packed on the PDA at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art + Film Gala — where they proudly held hands and couldn't seem to keep smiles off of their faces, as seen in photos obtained by a second news publication.
Reeves and Grant complimented each other in matching black ensembles while posing for pictures on the gala's red carpet alongside other guests at the star-studded evening, including Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Kim Kardashian, Lupita Nyong'o, Andrew Garfield and more.
The Constantine star sported a sophisticated Gucci suit, while his girlfriend stunned in a floor-length gown — which featured a unique keyhole cutout at the center of her chest.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
While Reeves and Grant are clearly still going strong, the Speed actor has yet to pop the question.
The couple has certainly talked about an engagement, and all of their close family and friends can't wait for the day to come, however, a source previously confessed Reeves was slightly nervous to get down on one knee.
"He has the ring and the proposal speech all ready, but just can't follow through," an insider dished back in January regarding Reeves wanting to ask Grant for her hand in marriage.
"He also worries about jinxing something that's already so perfect," the source noted, as Reeves has been dealt a bad hand at certain points in his life — including being abandoned by his father at a young age, becoming a caretaker to his sister Kim as she battled a serious form of leukemia for 10 years and losing his former girlfriend Jennifer Syme, who passed away in a car crash in 2001, two years after she devastatingly birthed the actor's stillborn child.