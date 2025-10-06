Keith Urban Was 'Angry' During Recent Concert as Nicole Kidman Divorce Rages On

Article continues below advertisement

Keith Urban is letting out his emotions on stage following his split from Nicole Kidman. In early October, the country star shocked fans during a live show when he changed the lyrics to his 2002 breakup anthem, “You’ll Think of Me.”

Source: @rtthebest1/TikTok Keith Urban shocked fans once again by changing his lyrics during a concert.

Instead of singing the original line, “Take your memories, I don’t need ’em / Take your space and take your reasons,” Urban threw in a harsher twist, singing: “Take your memories, I don’t need ’em / Take your space and all your stupid b------ reasons.” He then followed up with, “You shouldn’t have treated me this way.”

Fans didn’t hold back in the comments section. “Wow- he’s angry.. His ex-wife clearly got the good hair straightener in the divorce,” one fan joked. Another speculated, “Orrrrrrrr….. hear me out. He’s a selfish narcissist addict. Who is trying to re write the narrative.” A third claimed, “Recovering addict here. I think he’s relapsed, that crash out looks fueled by something else.” “He is super angry at his wife, more to this story than is being portrayed?!?” another person wondered, while one fan added, “Keith Urban crashing out on stage was not on my 2025 Bingo card.”

Source: MEGA Fans speculated that the country star was 'angry' and 'emotional' during his concert.

This wasn’t the first time Urban took a lyrical jab since news of his split from the actress broke on September 30. At one of his first post-breakup performances, a resurfaced video showed him altering the words to “The Fighter,” his 2016 hit originally written about Kidman. Instead of singing, “When they’re tryna get to you, baby I’ll be the fighter,” the 57-year-old crooner changed it to, “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player.”

That “Maggie” shout-out was aimed at his bandmate and rising country star Maggie Baugh, 25. Baugh added to the buzz when she shared the clip herself on September 26, writing, “Did he just say that👀” along with a mind-blown emoji.

Source: MEGA Keith Urban allegedly has a new woman in his life amid his shocking divorce from Nicole Kidman.

It didn’t take long for fans to speculate that Baugh might be more than just Urban’s bandmate. As OK! previously reported, Kidman recently filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Since then, rumors have been flying around Nashville that Urban has already moved on. “All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let’s just say, Nicole doesn’t dispute that, but she’s still shocked over it,” a source close to the actress revealed.

Source: @maggie_baugh/Instagram Maggie Baugh's father defended her after she was accused of being a 'homewrecker.'

While no one has confirmed who the mystery woman is, many fans keep throwing Baugh into the drama. “Maggie has been on tour with Keith for the past year and they absolutely love working together,” another insider said on October 2. “Keith is in awe of her talent – and he regularly jokes that someday soon he will be supporting her on tour, not the other way around!”

Still, Baugh’s dad, Chuck, quickly stepped in to clear the air after his daughter was accused of being a “homewrecker.” He reposted a TikTok to Facebook on October 2 that showed Maggie and Keith performing together, writing, “NO. Just No.”