Article continues below advertisement
Keith Urban Includes Nod to Ex Nicole Kidman and Their 2 Daughters at His Concert Post-Divorce

photo of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Source: mega

Keith Urban included a nod to his ex-wife during a concert just days after their divorce was announced.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 3 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Keith Urban’s first concert post-divorce included a nod to his ex Nicole Kidman and their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

The country star played a slideshow featuring a photo of him and his family during the song “Heart Like a Hometown” at his performance on Thursday, October 2, at Giant Center in Hershey, Penn.

Article continues below advertisement

Keith Urban Ditches Wedding Ring Days After Divorce

photo of Keith Urban ditched his wedding ring during his concert
Source: mega

Keith Urban ditched his wedding ring during his concert.

Keith reportedly did not wear his wedding band at his show, just two days after Nicole filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The country artist also delivered an emotional rendition of his hit breakup song “You’ll Think of Me.” However, he altered the lyrics from “Take your space and take your reasons” to “your bulls--- reasons,” a direct hit at his ex-wife.

Keith’s knack for changing his song lyrics amid his divorce was first highlighted during one of his performances days before his and Nicole’s split was announced on September 29.

Article continues below advertisement

Keith Urban Changes Song Lyrics Originally Written for Nicole Kidman

photo of The couple were married for 19 years
Source: mega

The couple was married for 19 years.

During the song “The Fighter,” which was originally written for his wife of 19 years, Keith changed the lyrics from “When they’re tryna get to you, baby, I’ll be your fighter” to “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player.”

Keith’s shocking lyric change was directed at his guitar player Maggie Baugh, leaving many to speculate if the 25-year-old musician was responsible for his divorce.

Keith Urban

Article continues below advertisement

Keith Urban Smitten Over Guitarist Maggie Baugh

photo of The country star is speculated to have struck up a romance with his guitarist
Source: mega

The country star is speculated to have struck up a romance with his guitarist.

Although their romance has not been confirmed, a source close to the “That’s When” artist revealed that he and Maggie are exceptionally close and he has high hopes for her future on stage.

“Maggie has been on tour with Keith for the past year, and they absolutely love working together,” the insider shared with a news outlet. “Keith is in awe of her talent — and he regularly jokes that someday soon he will be supporting her on tour, not the other way around.”

Nicole Kidman 'Dreaded' Making Divorce News Public

photo of Nicole Kidman remains 'level-headed' amid her divorce
Source: mega

Nicole Kidman remains 'level-headed' amid her divorce.

Despite Nicole having kept her separation a secret from her loved ones for some time, a source shared that the Bombshell actress has been “level-headed” amid her divorce and rumors about Keith cheating with his guitarist.

“She’s been stressed because she knew the separation would eventually become public, and she was dreading it,” the insider added. “Now that it’s out, she’s just focused on what’s ahead and her girls.”

