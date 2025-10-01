What Is Nicole Kidman's Net Worth? Inside the Fortune of the 'Big Little Lies' Actress
Oct. 1 2025, Published 8:32 a.m. ET
What Is Nicole Kidman's Net Worth?
Nicole Kidman has maintained her status as one of the world's highest-paid actresses since she began acting in the 1980s.
With a career spanning more than four decades, the 58-year-old Australian-American star currently has an estimated net worth of $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Nicole Kidman Boasts a Decades-Long Acting Career
Before conquering Hollywood, Kidman made her film debut at the age of 16 in the 1983 Australian film Bush Christmas. In the years thereafter, she began showcasing her acting skills in both film and TV, which helped her land roles in Five Mile Creek, Windrider, Dead Calm and Bangkok Hilton.
Kidman officially made her Hollywood debut in the Tom Cruise-led film Days of Thunder.
In 2003, she secured her first Oscar for her portrayal of Virginia Woolf in The Hours. The same role earned her a Golden Globe and a BAFTA Award.
The other notable films throughout her career include Killing of a Sacred Deer, Destroyer, Practical Magic, Eyes Wide Shut, Birth, The Paperboy, Lion, Aquaman, Being the Ricardos, A Family Affair and Babygirl.
As for her TV career, Kidman notably starred in Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, Lioness, Expat and The Perfect Couple.
After working in the industry for decades, she became the first Australian to receive the American Film Institute's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2024.
Kidman still has a lot to offer, as she is also set to appear in Scarpetta and Margo's Got Money Troubles.
Nicole Kidman Is Also a Fashion Icon and Producer
Kidman has established herself as a fashion icon by gracing red carpet events and gatherings with her jaw-dropping style. Most recently, she took center stage at the Nine Perfect Strangers premiere, the 2025 Met Gala, the 2025 Critics' Choice Awards and the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.
In 2010, she founded the production company Blossom Films, which is "dedicated to supporting artists and exploring new perspectives to bring you stories we love," per Kidman's website.
Nicole Kidman Has Secured Lucrative Endorsement Deals
Beyond her work as an actress and producer, Kidman has an expansive portfolio of endorsement deals.
She has previously collaborated with brands like Chanel, Omega, Jimmy Choo, Neutrogena and Balenciaga.
"Balenciaga has been with me through some of the most memorable events in my life, from my wedding to the Oscars red carpet," Kidman said of working with the luxury brand.
Then, in July, Clé de Peau Beauté named her a global brand ambassador, who "expresses the ever-evolving definition of radiance."
"While Radiance begins with Clé de Peau Beauté, just how far it takes you, is up to you," the brand's announcement added.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Share a Multimillion-Dollar Real Estate Portfolio
Kidman's $250 million net worth also encompasses a sprawling real estate portfolio she shares with her now-estranged husband, Keith Urban.
After their June 2006 wedding, they began growing their real estate empire, starting with a $2.45 million Tennessee property purchased in 2007. They sold it for $2.7 million in 2018, per Architectural Digest.
Kidman and Urban shelled out $3.47 million to acquire another Nashville property in 2008 before obtaining at least five additional properties, including a $4.7 million Beverly Hills home and a $10 million luxury apartment in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood.
Following their split, OK! learned that Urban has moved out of their Nashville property and "rented" his own home in the area.
A source also told a news outlet the "Blue Ain't Your Color" crooner is "with another woman" following his split from Kidman.
"Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it," said an insider. "It’s all over Nashville."
Kidman and Urban were married for 19 years before separating.