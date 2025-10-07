Keith Urban Wants to Keep His Wedding Ring 'Safe' After Shocking Nicole Kidman Divorce: Source

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Keith Urban wants to keep his and Nicole Kidman’s wedding ring 'safe,' a source claimed.

According to the insider, “It wasn’t about getting back with Nicole.” Instead, it’s about “legacy” and showing his kids “that the love that created her mattered.”

As OK! previously reported, the Oscar-winning actress filed for divorce from her husband of 19 years in September, marking the end of one of Hollywood’s most admired marriages.

Source: MEGA The actress filed for divorce in September.

Urban’s emotional state became more visible during his recent concert, where he appeared to “crash out” on stage while performing his 2002 breakup anthem “You’ll Think of Me.” Instead of singing the original line, “Take your memories, I don’t need ’em / Take your space and take your reasons,” he took a swipe at his ex with a new version, singing: “Take your memories, I don’t need ’em / Take your space and all your stupid b------ reasons.”

He then added, “You shouldn’t have treated me this way,” fueling speculation that the lyrics were directed at Kidman.

Source: MEGA The country star recently changed lyrics in his concerts to reflect his emotions.

An insider later weighed in on Urban’s behavior, claiming, “Keith looks as if he’s out to try to publicly embarrass and hurt Nic. He’s always been the quieter one, but now that seems to have changed.” The source also pointed out that Urban recently altered the lyrics to another one of his hit songs, "The Fighter," which was originally written for the Babygirl alum.

Instead of the usual line, “When they’re tryna get to you, baby, I’ll be the fighter,” Urban changed it to, “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player,” referring to his 25-year-old guitarist, Maggie Baugh.

Source: MEGA The former couple is now living separately, a source revealed.

Baugh even posted a clip of the performance on social media last month, writing, “Did he just say that 👀.” Urban has described “The Fighter” as “about wanting to heal somebody, wanting to take care of somebody, wanting to protect somebody. It’s really like a vow in so many ways.”

According to the insider, his onstage dedication to Baugh “says so much about how he’s dealing with their separation and how he feels about Nic.” The source added that Urban’s recent actions are “a total 180 from the Keith” his friends once knew, adding, “It seems like a switch has gone off in his head to awaken this vitriol he appears to have for her.”

Meanwhile, Kidman is said to be handling the split with poise. “She’s surprisingly level-headed and calm,” another insider shared. “Now that it's out, she’s just focused on what’s ahead and her girls.”