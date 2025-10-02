or
'Sad' Nicole Kidman Is 'Moving on With Her Life' and Focusing on Daughters After Filing for Divorce From Keith Urban

Photo of Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and their two daughters
Source: mega

Nicole Kidman is putting her marriage to Keith Urban in the past.

Oct. 2 2025, Published 12:28 p.m. ET

Though Nicole Kidman was the one who wanted to try and save her marriage to Keith Urban, the actress' divorce filing signals she's done with their 19-year union.

The Oscar winner officially filed the paperwork on Tuesday, September 30, shortly after the separation rumors surfaced.

Photo of Nicole Kidman is focusing on her teen daughters in the wake of her split from Keith Urban.
Source: @nicolekidman/instagram

Nicole Kidman is focusing on her teen daughters in the wake of her split from Keith Urban.

"She’s sad and moving on with her life — and making sure her kids are taken care of," the source told a news outlet of their teen daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

As OK! reported, the stars first separated over the summer, as a source claimed their "lives were moving in different directions."

"Once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall," the source explained of the Grammy winner moving out of their Nashville, Tenn., home.

"It really hasn’t been a secret in their circles that Keith and Nicole have been living separately for a while now," the insider continued. "People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable."

Keith Urban 'Checked Out' of Their Relationship

Photo of The actress was fighting to save her marriage but 'Keith had already checked out' due to a new woman, claimed an insider.
Source: mega

The actress was fighting to save her marriage but 'Keith had already checked out' due to a new woman, claimed an insider.

That being said, the Big Little Lies star, 58, hadn't given up on their relationship until recently.

"Nicole wanted to fight for them, but Keith had already checked out — and she knew why," one insider dished to columnist Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop Substack. "It wasn’t about distance, schedules, or bad habits. It was about another woman. And Nicole knows who she is."

While the 57-year-old musician tried to keep his alleged new romance under wraps, a source declared Kidman is "not naïve."

"She heard the stories, she saw the signs," the insider said. "At some point, the truth becomes impossible to ignore."

Is Keith Urban Dating His Guitarist Maggie Baugh?

Nicole Kidman

The dad-of-two has acted flirty toward his guitarist Maggie Baugh in resurfaced videos, leading to speculation that they're now dating.
Source: @maggie_baugh/instagram

The dad-of-two has acted flirty toward his guitarist Maggie Baugh in resurfaced videos, leading to speculation that they're now dating.

Fans speculated the country crooner's new lady is his guitarist Maggie Baugh, 25, as he changed the lyrics of his tune "The Fighter" — which was inspired by Kidman — to refer to Baugh.

While the original lyrics are, "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter," he changed them to, "when they're tryna get to you, Maggie I'll be your guitar player."

Baugh posted a video of the surprising moment on September 27 alongside the caption, "Did he just say that👀." She added a "mind blown" emoji and an emoji of someone covering their eyes with the upload.

A new video of the performance also showed the dad-of-two turning to Baugh on stage, pointing at her and singing, "I was born to love you."

It hasn't been confirmed whether or not Urban and Baugh are in a romantic relationship.

Nicole Kidman Is Being Supported by Her Family

Photo of The power couple was married for 19 years before Kidman filed for divorce.
Source: mega

The power couple was married for 19 years before Kidman filed for divorce.

As the drama heats up, Kidman is leaning on her loved ones.

"Nicole’s sister has been a rock, and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another," an additional insider spilled to a news outlet.

The Stepford Wives actress was seen hiking with her sister, Antonia, in Nashville on October 1, the first sighting of the movie star since she filed for divorce.

