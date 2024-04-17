'I Don't Want to Feel Like I'm a Fugitive': Taylor Swift Admitted She Did Not 'Like' Hiding Her Relationships Before Dating Joe Alwyn
Was Taylor Swift always unhappy in her relationship with Joe Alwyn?
In a resurfaced interview that has gone viral on TikTok, the pop star admitted she did not "like" hiding her relationships.
“It all depends on who you’re with,” she said. “If they have a serious issue with it, then you, I guess, hide or whatever. But I don’t really like that.”
“It makes me feel like I’m running from the law or something. I don’t want to feel like I’m like a fugitive. Like, ‘Oh, my God, we’re having a relationship. Better put on a mask and stuff,'" she added.
The blonde beauty, 34, said she would love to have a "normal" romance. "That would be good. I'd just rather live my life," she shared at the time.
Of course, fans weighed in on the Grammy winner's prior thoughts. One person wrote, "She just wants to be loved loudly and proudly as she deserves," while another said, "She knows her love should be celebrated."
A third person added, "The red flags were always there."
As OK! previously reported, the "Cruel Summer" songstress dated the actor, 33, from 2016 to 2023, but they were rarely spotted out and about together. If they were seen in public, they would often hide their faces.
This is a stark contrast to her relationship with Travis Kelce, 34, whom she started seeing in the summer of 2023. Since the pair went public with their relationship, they've been seen at his football games, Coachella and enjoying a vacation in the Bahamas.
Kelce previously revealed how he doesn't find the spotlight intimidating.
"I've never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them… I've never dealt with it," Kelce told WSJ. Magazine for its December/January cover story. "But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it… The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange."
Meanwhile, fans have begun to speculate Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which releases on Friday, April 19, will touch upon the demise of her relationship with Alwyn.
Even the album's name might be a nod to Alwyn, as he previously told British GQ that he and Paul Mescal are both in a What’s App group chat titled the Tortured Man Club.