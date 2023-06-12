Kelis Plays Coy Over Bill Murray Romance Rumors: 'Anyone Will Believe Anything'
Her lips are sealed! Last week, multiple outlets claimed actor Bill Murray, 72, had struck up a romance with much younger singer Kelis, 43 — but the latter is brushing off the gossip.
In the wake of the rumors, fans flocked to Kelis' Instagram, with one person commenting under a Saturday, June 10, post, "Ma’am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!?"
"Lol no babe, I wouldn’t bother at all," the mom-of-one humorously replied.
Another person commented under her photo, "Bill got you out by riding his wave lol media is destroying y’all," to which she issued another unbothered response.
"Lol yeah maybe for now everyone’s dumb and will believe anything but the best part is we are both blessed, rich and happy," the "Milkshake" vocalist declared. "So who’s really laughing now that’s funny."
As OK! reported, a source claimed the two have been "getting close for a while," which explains the Groundhog Day star's frequent presence at her music festival performances.
"Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap," the source said.
The insider noted that the loss of their former partners is what helped them build a "common bond."
Murray's ex-wife Jennifer Butler died in 2021, while Kelis' husband Mike Mora died in September 2022 from stomach cancer.
Meanwhile, the father-of-four has been under fire lately after he was accused of acting inappropriately with at least one woman on the set of Being Mortal.
One report claimed the actor straddled and kissed a woman while they were wearing face masks, so she made a complaint, resulting in production being halted. In the end, they settled the matter, with Murray forking over $100,000 — though he insisted he didn't mean any harm.
"I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way," he stated of the incident. "The world’s different than it was when I was a little kid."