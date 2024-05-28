OK Magazine
Kellie Pickler Officially Sells Nashville Home Where Late Husband Kyle Jacobs Died by Suicide for $2.3 Million

kellie pickler sells nashville home husband kyle jacobs suicide pp
Source: mega
By:

May 28 2024, Published 2:41 p.m. ET

Kellie Pickler has officially cut ties with the home where her late husband, Kyle Jacobs, took his own life in February 2023.

The country singer finally closed on the sale of her 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom custom-built house in Nashville, Tenn., on. May 15 for $2.3 million, property records obtained by a news publication revealed.

kellie pickler sells nashville home husband kyle jacobs suicide
Source: mega

Kellie Pickler sold her Nashville home for $2.3 million.

Pickler first listed her home for $2.89 million back in November 2023. In March, the price of the estate was dropped down to $2.6 million, though the "Red High Heels" singer appeared to settle for an even lower price point.

Earlier this month, RadarOnline.com revealed the home was "under contract" for the $2.6 million sale, however, that amount seemed to be cut down from the deal between then and the final closing.

kellie pickler sells nashville home husband kyle jacobs suicide
Source: mega

The Nashville home is where Kellie Picker's late husband committed suicide in February 2023.

The total was still much higher than the $1.44 million she purchased the home for in February 2010 — one year before Pickler and Jacobs tied the knot.

Pickler wanted to sell the Nashville mansion for obvious reasons, as her late husband was horrifically found dead in the upstairs bedroom/office where he fatally shot himself last year.

While Tennessee law doesn't require sellers to disclose that a death took place in their house to potential buyers, one quick Google search or brief awareness of the famed country singer's tragedy would give away the gruesome information.

Pickler has done her best to pick up the pieces of her life following her husband's passing.

kellie pickler sells nashville home husband kyle jacobs suicide
Source: mega

The couple tied the knot in 2011.

Back in April, the blonde beauty performed for the first time since Jacobs' suicide at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, where a tribute concert was held in honor of late country music legend Patsy Cline.

MORE ON:
Kellie Pickler
Informing the crowd Cline had a strong influence on her music, Pickler began to play her song "The Woman I Am," a tune she co-wrote with Jacobs more than a decade ago.

"The last time I was here in The Ryman Auditorium was with him on a date night, and I know he is here with us tonight," Pickler informed attendees at the time.

kellie pickler husband dead
Source: mega

Kyle Jacobs died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In August 2023, the "Didn't You Know How Much I Loved You" singer addressed Jacobs' passing for the very first time, stating: "One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still.' I have chosen to heed his advice."

"Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way. It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life," she continued. "As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers."

Source: OK!

TMZ obtained records regarding the sale of Pickler's Nashville home.

