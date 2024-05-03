Kellie Pickler Sells Home Husband Kyle Jacobs Died by Suicide in for $2.6 Million After Subpoenaed by Late Songwriter's Parents
Kellie Pickler has finally parted ways with the home where she lived her worst nightmare.
The country singer sold her Nashville estate — where her late husband, Kyle Jacobs, died by suicide — for $2.6 million, according to real estate records obtained by RadarOnline.com.
The four-bedroom, five-bathroom, 4,865-square-foot residence, which includes a three-car garage, a screened-in porch with a pool and a large-sized backyard, is currently listed as "under contract," however, the sale hasn't officially been finalized at this time.
Pickler and Jacobs purchased the Tennessee home for $1.4 million in 2010, meaning the "Red High Heels" singer sold the property for almost double the price they initially payed.
The longtime lovers moved into the luxurious pad roughly one year before tying the knot in 2011, but their time together came to a tragic end when Jacobs shot and killed himself inside of the memory-filled mansion in February 2023. Pickler listed the home in December 2023.
While the "Best Days of Your Life" hitmaker no longer has to deal with the housing market, Pickler is still struggling with the aftermath of her husband's death in court, as she was recently subpoenaed by Jacobs' parents to discuss any personal property of their late son's that the widow still has in her possession, as OK! previously reported.
"You are hereby commanded to appear at this time, date, and place specified for the purpose of giving testimony. In addition, you are to bring the items listed. Failure to appear may result in contempt of Court which could result in punishment by fine and or/imprisonment as provided by the law," the formal letter sent to Pickler read.
The items listed included: Jacobs' gun collection, knife collection, Rolex watch, jewelry excluding his wedding ring, Japanese sword, two guitars, piano, file cabinets, family photographs and his sheet music "of any kind."
Pickler was also asked to bring "any and all other assets of the estate that may" be in the "I Wonder" singer or her brother's possession "or any other person, including items as may be stored at a location outside the Residence."
Pickler waited until August 2023 to address Jacobs' suicide, writing in a sorrowful statement: "One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still.' I have chosen to heed his advice."
"Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way. It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life," she added.