Kelly Clarkson Confesses She 'Did Not Handle' Brandon Blackstock Divorce 'Well'
Though Kelly Clarkson may look Stronger now that she rid herself of Brandon Blackstock, behind closed doors, the vocalist was anything but OK.
“Just to be brutally honest, I did not handle [the divorce] well,” the "Stronger" singer admitted to Zane Lowe during a Wednesday, June 21, interview on Apple Music after her divorce was settled in March 2022.
“I don’t know how people get through anything like that because I’m not going to say I did it gracefully," Clarkson continued. "Behind closed doors by myself, it was not.”
Recalling how she cried "so hard" even before their official split that she “couldn’t even speak,” the mother-of-two — who shares daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington, 7 — admitted that her "unhealthy habits" only added to her grief amid their demise.
Not naming Blackstock directly while offering examples, the 41-year-old told Lowe that her religious upbringing taught her to sometimes put someone else's needs before her own.
“That did not serve me so well, it turns out, in a relationship,” Clarkson acknowledged. “There were just a lot of now unhealthy habits you recognize or habits that you recognize that you didn’t see before. Hindsight is a lot easier.”
Clarkson — who filed for divorce from the talent manager, 46, in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage — recently revealed she first sought out professional help during her crumbing union.
“I’ve been regularly doing [therapy]. I do love it. I actually started when I was married, you know, obviously having difficulties," she spilled in an interview published on Monday, June 19.
She also told Lowe that she knew the exes' relationship couldn't be fixed by marriage counseling, saying: "I literally said to my therapist, and it wasn't even, honestly, we weren't even divorced. We weren't separated then. It was like, when we first started talking, it was marriage counseling. It was trying to make it work. 'We're trying to figure it out. I desperately want to make this happen,' but I think I knew in my heart it just wasn't going to."