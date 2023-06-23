Single Kelly Clarkson Reveals Whether She's Ready to Date Again After Brandon Blackstock Divorce
Kelly Clarkson isn't ready to dip her toe back into the dating pool just yet.
After filing for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in June 2020 and it being finalized in March 2022, Clarkson seems to now be relishing in her new independent life.
"I haven't even thought about it," the "Stronger" vocalist admitted to a news outlet in regards to getting back into the dating game. "Not that I'm against it. I'm not like bitter or, ‘Oh, I'm still broken.'"
"I'm not mad at all," she added, referring to the demise of her marriage. In fact, "I'm very happy. I'm in a great place."
Nevertheless, the split did take a toll on the mother-of-two — who shares daughter River, 9, and son Remington, 7, with the music manager — as she confessed, "But you know, I've lost a bit of me, like in my previous relationship and I love having her back."
Clarkson emphasized that in this new chapter of her life, she's just "enjoying" herself. "I'm enjoying my children and I'm enjoying my work."
"I love what I'm doing right now," the American Idol alum gushed, before admitting: "And I am a little hesitant, because stepparent situations aren't always great for everyone, or even having another person involved."
She continued to dish: "It's already confusing enough sometimes, like your parents living in different places, and divorce can be hard on kids. So, I'm honestly not looking at all."
However, Clarkson is not closing the door on finding her Prince Charming, saying, "If something were to happen, I'd say, ‘Oh I'm interested, I'd do it.' But I'm just not looking."
Over the past two years, Clarkson and Blackstock have been locked in a messy court battle over everything from custody to their marital assets, including her Montana residence, where her ex-husband resided at the time. Clarkson is also duking it out with Blackstock and his dad, Narvel Blackstock, in court over her extremely succesful career.
Clarkson was signed with Starstruck Management Group, Narvel's company, for more than 13 years, and her father-in-law believes he should be credited for her various television endeavors and success.
E! News spoke to Clarkson about the idea of dating again.