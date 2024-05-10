Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock Ordered to Post $1.5 Million Bond Amid Commissions Lawsuit
A judge ordered Brandon Blackstock and some of Kelly Clarkson's other former managers to post a $1.5 million bond as the exes' legal battle rages on, according to RadarOnline.com.
This comes after Blackstock was told to pay a whopping $2.6 million to his ex-wife in part for commissions she'd paid to him and his company since their 2020 split.
The "Singe U Been Gone" singer claimed her ex-manager had not only overcharged her on the commissions but that he'd never held a license required to serve as a talent agent in the first place.
Blackstock has been asked to shell out the funds for the pricey bond within seven days before the case can continue in the Los Angeles Superior Court.
Their trial date is set for August 27, 2024.
As OK! previously reported, Blackstock — who was married to Clarkson from 2013 to 2022 — asked the judge to toss the case earlier this year.
He denied all allegations of wrongdoing and argued the "Stronger" artist's complaint against him did not "state facts sufficient to constitute a cause of action against Starstruck and is, therefore, barred for failure to state a claim upon which relief can be granted."
Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in 2020, but despite their divorce being finalized in March 2022, the pair have been in and out of court for the past four years.
"While Kelly has moved on emotionally from Brandon, she has no problem being tied up with him in court if it concerns her business and career," a source dished to a news outlet.
"She doesn’t disparage him in front of the kids," the source added, referring to the pair's two children — who shares her daughter, River, 9, and her son, Remington, 8. "She’s cordial and civil, but when it comes to the law and her money, she won’t be bulldozed."
"Their marriage was full of twisted lies," the source continued. "She just wants what’s hers."
A separate source spilled the singer was "doing really well" since her divorce.
"She is happy that she left L.A. for N.Y. She has the primary custody of the kids and is a great mom," the source noted. "The divorce was difficult, but she recovered quickly and has no regrets."