Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's Marriage Was 'Full of Twisted Lies' as Contentious Legal Battle Rages On: 'She Wants What’s Hers'
It's been almost four years since Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock — and the exes are still duking it out in court.
While the "Stronger" singer submitted a petition to legally end her marriage in June 2020, the former flames' split wasn't finalized until March 2022. Now, Clarkson and Blackstock are still fighting over a labor dispute.
"While Kelly has moved on emotionally from Brandon, she has no problem being tied up with him in court if it concerns her business and career," a source recently spilled to a news publication of The Kelly Clarkson Show host — who shares her daughter, River, 9, and her son, Remington, 8, with Blackstock.
The insider explained: "She doesn’t disparage him in front of the kids, and she’s cordial and civil, but when it comes to the law and her money, she won’t be bulldozed."
Per their most recent legal case, Clarkson is demanding her ex-husband pay her more than $2.6 million after a California labor commissioner sided with the the 42-year-old back in November 2023 and declared it's what she's owed.
The whopping total of money was estimated as a repayment for commissions Blackstock, 47, and his former management firm collected while serving as Clarkson's "unlicensed talent agents" — though her ex-husband has vehemently denied "each and every allegation" made in her most recent March lawsuit.
"Their marriage was full of twisted lies," the confidante confessed, noting: "She just wants what’s hers."
Moving to New York City with her kids last year "gave Kelly a new beginning," the insider expressed, stating "a core group of friends Kelly’s known for 30 years have been her rock."
While her ongoing legal battle remains at the forefront of Clarkson's focus, the American Idol alum's pals hope to help her find love again in the future.
"Everyone is eager to set her up," the source shared, revealing Clarkson "does go out to meet people, but there hasn’t been anything very serious — yet."
While her friends might want Clarkson to find someone new, testing the waters isn't her priority.
"Dating sucks. It’s so awkward," she declared in an interview back in January. "I was single until I was, like, 30, and I forgot how really good at that I am. I told a friend [a potential partner] would have to be an individual that brings their own life to the table without needing anything from me. It’s far more romantic to say, 'I want you, but I don’t need anything.' I’m really good right now, I’m having a good time."
