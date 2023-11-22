'I Need More Photos': Kelly Clarkson Bombarded With Compliments About Her 'Hot' New Haircut and 'Stunning' Pantsuit
Kelly Clarkson has fans drooling over her latest look!
On Wednesday, November 22, the official Instagram account for The Kelly Clarkson Show posted photos from that day’s episode, where the host stunned in a bright red pantsuit with her new wispy blonde bangs in place.
“Feeling #Thankful for a fun hour with Taika Waititi, John O'Hurley and author Jason Reynolds today on Kelly!” a caption of the singer with her guests read.
In response to the beautiful images of the American Idol winner, the public took to the comments section to gush over Clarkson’s appearance.
“Love the hair!” one user shared about the TV personality’s new haircut, while a second raved about Clarkson’s outfit, saying, “3 words…Red…Pant..Suit…🔥🔥🔥🔥.”
“Queeeeen Kelly 😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” a third person penned, while a fourth added, “Alright Boss Queen Kelly Clarkson in RED PANTSUIT 🔥🔥🔥🔥 SO HOT❤️❤️❤️.”
“I need more photos of Kelly, please ❤️,” a fifth person begged before one more user referenced the show’s success since Clarkson left L.A., noting, “Don’t know what happened to the show since it moved to New York but👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️.”
As OK! previously reported, Clarkson’s haircut was first seen on the November 13 episode of her show alongside special guests Leslie Jones and Ian Somerhalder.
While the Saturday Night Live alum and The Vampire Diaries actor made for entertaining conversation, fans couldn’t help but focus on the Chemistry singer’s hairdo.
After the series’ Instagram uploaded some photos from the show, followers raved over Clarkson’s glow-up.
"HERE FOR THE BANGS!!!!" one person said, as a second added, "The bangs are slaying."
"I guess I’m getting bangs now! 😍🙌🔥," a third joked, while a fourth wrote, "Wow, what a difference."
However, not everyone liked the look, as one user penned, "No! No bangs," and another added, "Not feeling those bangs lol 😂 it’s giving 2012."
Clarkson’s hair was not the only big appearance change she made as of late. The “Since U Been Gone” vocalist reportedly lost 40 pounds over the last year, and she feels "amazing," according to a source.
"She’s limited her sugar and carb intake. She's cut out soda, chips, biscuits, cheese and tortillas. And she's added exercise, mostly cardio, into her weekly routine," they said of her weight loss.
While many speculated the star used weight loss drug Ozempic to shed the pounds, the insider confirmed she didn't.
Regardless of how Clarkson lost the weight, another source revealed it helped Clarkson's confidence following her 2020 divorce from Brandon Blackstock.
"Kelly says getting back at Brandon wasn’t her motivation, but deep down it does give her a smug sense of satisfaction!" the insider revealed.
They continued: "Everyone’s been telling Kelly how incredible she looks, which is a really nice ego boost. She’s having a lot of fun with her clothes."
"She’s gone from covering up and camouflaging her waistline to showing off her figure," the source concluded.