New Look! Kelly Clarkson Praised After Debuting Fresh Bangs During Talk Show: 'Wow, What a Difference'
How does Kelly Clarkson keep glowing up after already being so gorgeous?!
The singer revealed she got bangs during an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, November 13, later taking to Instagram to highlight the show's special guests Leslie Jones and Ian Somerhalder.
While the Saturday Night Live alum and The Vampire Diaries actor certainly made for an iconic episode, fans of Clarkson were mostly focused on her stunning new hairdo.
The "Because of You" singer was beaming with joy, as she posed between Jones and Somerhalder in a black T-shirt and a pleated gold skirt.
"HERE FOR THE BANGS!!!!" an admirer exclaimed, as another gushed, "the bangs are slaying."
"I guess I’m getting bangs now! 😍🙌🔥," a third fan quipped, while a fourth noted, "wow, what a difference."
Of course, some haters had to slip through the cracks, as one criticized, "No! No bangs," and another snubbed: "Not feeling those bangs lol 😂 it’s giving 2012."
Clarkson's recent body transformation has blown her fans away in recent months, as OK! previously reported.
The "Stronger" singer reportedly lost at least 40 pounds this year and feels "amazing," a source revealed last month.
"She’s limited her sugar and carb intake. She's cut out soda, chips, biscuits, cheese and tortillas. And she's added exercise, mostly cardio, into her weekly routine," the insider noted regarding Clarkson's secret to weight loss.
While many people who noticed Clarkson's slimmed-down figure quickly assumed she was taking Ozempic or a similar weight-loss drug celebrities have become known to love, the confidante insisted "she's not," claiming the 41-year-old shed pounds naturally.
Regardless of how she did it, the mom-of-two's stunning transformation has given her a much-needed "ego boost" after settling her drawn-out divorce from Brandon Blackstock in March of last year.
"Kelly says getting back at Brandon wasn’t her motivation," a separate source spilled of Clarkson, noting, "but deep down it does give her a smug sense of satisfaction!"
They continued: "Everyone’s been telling Kelly how incredible she looks, which is a really nice ego boost. She’s having a lot of fun with her clothes."
"She’s gone from covering up and camouflaging her waistline to showing off her figure," the insider added of Clarkson's new ability to revamp her style.
The Voice's former judge's weight notably fluctuated during the stress of her nearly two-year divorce battle from Blackstock — whom she shares her daughter, River, 9, and son, Remington, 7, with.
Clarkson initially filed for divorce from her ex-husband in June 2020.