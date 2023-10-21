'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Claims Christine Told Her That Her Dad Kody 'Doesn't Love' Her After Split
Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown revealed a shocking interaction that she had with her mother, Christine, after the 51-year-old made the decision to end her spiritual marriage to Gwen's father, Kody.
In a video shared to her Patreon, the 22-year-old reminisced about her relationship with her dad, admitting that watching the show made her "miss him."
"I’ve noticed the more I’ve watched this and the less I’ve been around my dad, the more I want to be around my dad," she told fans. "He was really a great dad to me for the majority of my life, when he was present."
Gwendlyn noted that Kody rarely raised his voice at her growing up, but there one day after her mom left him that he yelled at her during an argument. Later, when she talked with Christine about the fight, her mother allegedly told her, "I'm sorry your dad doesn't love you."
"And then she compared me to Kelly Clarkson, ’cause Kelly Clarkson wrote the song ‘Since You’ve Been Gone’ and my mom was like, ‘That’s just like you, Gwendlyn, because you’ve never had a good relationship with your father,'” the TLC star added.
However, Gwendlyn remembered her childhood bond with her dad very differently than her mother did.
"I was his Gwennie Bear!" she explained. "Out of all the kids in the family, I think he sang the most songs about me."
- 'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Slams Dad Kody For Being 'Cowardly' In His Former Marriage To Christine, Says There Were 'Double Standards' Amongst His Exes
- Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Trolls Women Thirsting Over Dad Kody: 'So Weird'
- 'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Praises Janelle For Standing Up To Kody: 'I Love Her Getting Confident'
"We’re just gonna have a moment where we talk about me and how much my dad was obsessed with me when I was a kid," she joked. "I think I was honestly his little princess when it comes down to it."
When a fan asked her why she still spoke so affectionately about the Brown family patriarch despite his history of saying unkind things about several of his children, she admitted, "I get upset with him, but he’s still my dad."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Kody opened up about his strained relationships with his older children in a recent interview, claiming he'd started to feel "powerless" in his homes.
"Your relationship with your 10-year-old or your five-year-old or your babies is very different than the relationship you have with a 15-year-old, a 20-year-old, and a 25 and a 30-year-old. It's very different," he said at the time. "I didn't have any power in my household to say, ‘These are the rules.’"
"There were a lot of things … very difficult issues that we had to deal with," he continued. "There were no good answers at the time."
As OK! previously reported, Christine announced she'd left the Brown family patriarch in November 2021 after more than 25 years of marriage. Other than Gwendlyn, they share Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, and Truely together.
The aftermath of their split has been documented throughout Season 18 of Sister Wives.