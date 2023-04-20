Kelly Clarkson Heartbreakingly Details Her & Brandon Blackstock's Daughter 'Getting Bullied' Over Struggles With Dyslexia
Kelly Clarkson shared her daughter's struggles with dyslexia during the Tuesday, April 18, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.
Speaking candidly to guest Henry Winkler, the 40-year-old shared of her daughter, River, 8: "I was driving my daughter to school yesterday, and she’s dyslexic."
After praising Winkler, saying: "And you have told me that you’re dyslexic as well. I find that amazing, to tell my daughter that you’ve written, like, 40 books and you’re dyslexic," Clarkson revealed her daughter was “getting bullied” for “not being able to read” at the same speed as her classmates.
Winkler, 77, informed the mother-of-two — who shares both River and son Remi, 6, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock — that 1 in 5 children have a learning disability.
“She’s part of the tribe!” the actor marveled before speaking directly to Clarkson's eldest: “River! How you learn has nothing to do with how brilliant you are.”
Getting emotional, the American Idol alum confessed she "didn't know how common" it was for a kid to have dyslexia.
Clarkson and Blackstock welcomed River in 2014, one year after they said "I Do." Following the 2016 arrival of Remi, the "Since U Been Gone" singer filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020, citing "irreconcilable differences."
"They clashed on so many levels," a source spilled of the exes at the time news broke, adding that "quarantine together heightened their problems to the point of no return."
Despite her lengthy, nasty divorce battle with Blackstock, the Grammy Award winner recently admitted that their marriage wasn't all bad.
While talking about her upcoming album, Chemistry — which will hint at the retelling of her and Blackstock's demise — Clarkson said: "It was very good for me to be able to experience the whole relationship on this album, because to diminish something to just bad would be a disservice."
"It's very important to remember the good as well and not just sit in the crappy," she added during an Instagram Live.
Clarkson and Blackstock finalized their divorce in March 2022.
Us Weekly reported on the Tuesday episode of Clarkson's show.