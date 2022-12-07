Go Mama! Kelly Clarkson's Daughter River Rose Makes Rare Appearance At People's Choice Awards

Kelly Clarkson had her biggest fan cheering her on at the 2022 People's Choice Awards!

The American Idol alum's 8-year-old daughter, River Rose Blackstock, accompanied her to the annual award ceremony where the proud mama picked up the trophy for daytime talk show of 2022 for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

After Clarkson made her way to the stage to accept the accolade, her little girl — whom she wrapped in a huge hug before leaving her seat — could be seen cheering and clapping for her mother from the audience as the "Breakaway" vocalist took to the mic.