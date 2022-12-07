Go Mama! Kelly Clarkson's Daughter River Rose Makes Rare Appearance At People's Choice Awards
Kelly Clarkson had her biggest fan cheering her on at the 2022 People's Choice Awards!
The American Idol alum's 8-year-old daughter, River Rose Blackstock, accompanied her to the annual award ceremony where the proud mama picked up the trophy for daytime talk show of 2022 for The Kelly Clarkson Show.
After Clarkson made her way to the stage to accept the accolade, her little girl — whom she wrapped in a huge hug before leaving her seat — could be seen cheering and clapping for her mother from the audience as the "Breakaway" vocalist took to the mic.
"I’m having a date night with my daughter, River Rose," Clarkson gushed during her speech, as her proud kiddo yelled, "Go Mom!" from the audience.
The talk show host, who also shares 6-year-old son Remington Blackstock with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, went on to express her gratitude for everyone who has helped her become a multi-talented superstar. "Whether it’s singing or a talk show or whatever I’m doing, and so I really appreciate it," she said to the crowd.
"It does take a huge team to make everything happen, and NBC thank you so much," Clarkson continued. "You’ve been like incredible. My whole team at The Kelly Clarkson Show thank you so much for supporting us. We love our show! Thank you so much! I’m gonna go have ice cream with my baby girl."
The mother-daughter night out comes after Clarkson and the father of her children officially called it quits in 2020. Despite going through a nasty divorce, which was finalized in March, the "Stronger" singer recently revealed she and Blackstock spent the summer together with their children at her ranch in Montana.
“The kids were with me and with their dad. It was nice because they usually have to travel a lot because of our separation so we were both in Montana," she revealed in an August interview. "So it was the first time I think my kids felt more centered as well."