Kelly Clarkson's Weight-Loss Secrets: How the Singer Slimmed Down

The country superstar has been candid about her weight fluctuating throughout her adult life, as she opened up about losing 37 pounds back in 2018 before appearing to gain a bit back in recent years — likely due to both the normalities of life and a thyroid condition she was diagnosed with in 2006.

During a guest appearance on TODAY in 2018, Clarkson sat down with Hoda Kotb and detailed how she lost the impressive amount of weight as a "side effect" of going off of medication and managing her thyroid problem on her own after discovering Steven R. Gundry's book The Plant Paradox.