Kelly Clarkson's Weight-Loss Secrets: How the Singer Slimmed Down
How does she do it?!
Kelly Clarkson looks absolutely phenomenal following an impressive 40-pound weight-loss journey this past year.
The country superstar has been candid about her weight fluctuating throughout her adult life, as she opened up about losing 37 pounds back in 2018 before appearing to gain a bit back in recent years — likely due to both the normalities of life and a thyroid condition she was diagnosed with in 2006.
During a guest appearance on TODAY in 2018, Clarkson sat down with Hoda Kotb and detailed how she lost the impressive amount of weight as a "side effect" of going off of medication and managing her thyroid problem on her own after discovering Steven R. Gundry's book The Plant Paradox.
"It's basically about how we cook our food, non-GMO, no pesticides, eating really organic," the "Because of You" singer explained at the time.
"I know the industry loves the weight gone, but for me it wasn't [about] the weight," Clarkson confessed to Kotb. "For me, it was, 'I'm not on my medicine anymore.'"
"I don't really take medicine unless I absolutely need it," she noted of no longer taking the perscription.
While the newfound diet was effective, Clarkson admitted: "It's really expensive to do."
"I was poor growing up and there was no way my family could have afforded this," she candidly shared.
While weight loss is typically associated with exercise, Clarkson revealed, "I don't work out," jokingly adding, "I should ... I do wine instead."
- Major Mood Swings: James Corden Has 'Snapped At Just About Everyone' While On His Weight Loss Journey, Reveals Insider
- 'The Real' Star Adrienne Bailon Shares Unconventional Exercise Technique She Used To Lose 20 Pounds
- 'Loving the New Look': Kelly Clarkson Fans Praise Her Stylist as She Flaunts Slender Physique on TV Show
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Amid her most recent weight-loss journey, fans were quick to speculate she was using Ozempic or another similar drug, something that's become increasingly popular within the celebrity world, as it allows stars to easily achieve and maintain their slimmed-down figure.
As social media users surmised this was the solution to Clarkson's lifelong weight-loss battle, a source close to the "Stronger" singer shut down the incessant rumors, sternly confirming "she's not" on Ozempic or anything remotely related to it, as OK! previously reported.
"She’s limited her sugar and carb intake. She's cut out soda, chips, biscuits, cheese and tortillas. And she's added exercise, mostly cardio, into her weekly routine," the insider spilled. "She's lost about 40 pounds. She feels amazing."
It was revealed in July that Clarkson had reached a 15-pound milestone in her weight-loss journey, with a separate source explaining the mom-of-two still had 35 more to go to hit her goal of 50 pounds by the end of the year.
"She's finally back on a healthy eating plan, and it's already starting to show," the second source informed RadarOnline.com at the time.
"She's on a regimented, balanced diet that's low on carbs and calories but high on protein," the confidante concluded.