'Loving the New Look': Kelly Clarkson Fans Praise Her Stylist as She Flaunts Slender Physique on TV Show
Fans can’t get enough of Kelly Clarkson’s latest look!
On Friday, November 3, The Kelly Clarkson Show’s Instagram account uploaded photos from today’s episode with special guests Meg Ryan, David Duchovny and Kat Graham.
“Wrapping up the week with the legendary Meg Ryan & David Duchovny PLUS Kat Graham today on Kelly!” the show penned alongside images of the celebs posed together.
While some commenters gushed over the Sleepless in Seattle icon, the Twin Peaks star and The Vampire Diaries alum, many people raved over Clarkson’s new look, praising her stylist as well as the "Since U Been Gone" singer for her recent weight loss.
“Sweet guests! P.S. I love your outfit! 🔥👏🙌😍🔥,” one person wrote, referring to Clarkson's wide necked black top and leopard print skirt, while a second said, “Kelly looks great!!”
“I LOVE your outfit, you look so beautiful!” another penned, while a third speculated, “She must have a new stylist. Loving the new look.”
A fifth supporter added, “OK so how did she do that because … wow 🤩.”
As OK! previously reported, all these compliments came after Clarkson seemingly lost a lot of weight over recent months. According to a recent source, the talk show host has been happy to show off her slimmed figure following her nasty divorce from Brandon Blackstock in 2020.
“Kelly says getting back at Brandon wasn’t her motivation,” they said about her recent transformation. “But deep down it does give her a smug sense of satisfaction!”
“Everyone’s been telling Kelly how incredible she looks, which is a really nice ego boost,” the insider divulged, adding that Clarkson has been opting for more formfitting outfits as of late. “She’s having a lot of fun with her clothes.”
“She’s gone from covering up and camouflaging her waistline to showing off her figure,” they spilled.
On top of the transformation, another big change in Clarkson’s life included her recent move to the Big Apple. Now that she has started a new chapter, she noted, “The thing I’m most excited about... is just showing up to work smiling and actually meaning it.”
According to the source, “Friends and colleagues are all itching to set her up and she’s excited to go on some dates.”
“Kelly’s not rushing into anything but there’s no way she’s going to sit around being single forever,” the insider claimed. “She’s ready to smile again and get out there and have some fun.”
During an Instagram Live, Clarkson herself addressed her current status.
"Do I have a boyfriend? No! And not looking. You know why? I love being single," she declared in the footage. "I have two kids, two dogs, three rabbits, a hamster, multiple jobs — there's a lot going on. And, you know, you think you're going to spend the rest of your life with somebody, and you don't. That's hard to start over."
"In all honestly, I think it’s just happiness and really making sure you’re surrounding yourself with people that, you know, you share similar things," she added. "Obviously people that progress you as well as a human. But I think it’s more about happiness. What makes you happy? If it doesn’t make you happy, stop doing it. If it’s not good for you, stop doing it. It’s hard to do."