Kelly Clarkson Is 'Enjoying The Single Life & All The Freedoms That Come Along With It' After Messy Divorce From Brandon Blackstock: Source

The 40-year-old talk show host, who shares daughter River Rose, 8, and son Remington, 6, with Blackstock, is "still in the process of transitioning to her new normal," despite filing for divorce almost three years ago.

However, “she really is enjoying the single life and all the freedoms that come along with it,” the source added. “Kelly’s able to come and go as she pleases, makes commitments only when she feels it truly aligns with her passions, and the only obligations she feels are towards her kids. Nothing comes before them.”