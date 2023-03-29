Kelly Clarkson Is 'Enjoying The Single Life & All The Freedoms That Come Along With It' After Messy Divorce From Brandon Blackstock: Source
Kelly Clarkson isn't sulking after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock — instead, it's quite the opposite!
“Kelly has joked about the fact that she’s going to be single forever, but at the same time she realizes forever is a long time,” a source told a news outlet. “Although she truly doesn’t see herself dating or getting married again, her friends have encouraged her to at least be open to the idea of putting herself out there. However, it’s just not where her head is at right now.”
The 40-year-old talk show host, who shares daughter River Rose, 8, and son Remington, 6, with Blackstock, is "still in the process of transitioning to her new normal," despite filing for divorce almost three years ago.
However, “she really is enjoying the single life and all the freedoms that come along with it,” the source added. “Kelly’s able to come and go as she pleases, makes commitments only when she feels it truly aligns with her passions, and the only obligations she feels are towards her kids. Nothing comes before them.”
As OK! previously reported, the singer announced her new album, Chemistry, will discuss her doomed relationship.
"It is officially time to tell you that I’ve been working on this project for for close to three years now. I wasn’t sure I was going to release it, but I am," Clarkson shared.
"It’s called Chemistry because I was trying to find a word — also, it might be one of the songs on the album — that really described the whole thing," the "Stronger" songstress continued. "I didn’t want everybody to think I was just coming out with some 'I’m angry,' 'I’m sad' — just one or two emotions. This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship. A whole relationship shouldn’t be brought down to just one thing. So there’s the good, the bad, and the ugly kinda thing going on in it."
Clarkson recently got candid about how she's been holding up post-split.
"It rips you apart whenever you fall in love with someone and it doesn't work," she noted. "I think the thing about divorce — especially having it publicized, and people thinking they know the whole thing — the hardest part of that is, like, it wasn't an overnight decision."
