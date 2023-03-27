OK Magazine
Kelly Clarkson Reveals Brandon Blackstock Divorce Album Is Coming 'Really Soon': It's 'The Arc Of An Entire Relationship' — Watch

Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 27 2023, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

Kelly Clarkson's highly-anticipated album is coming sooner than fans may have thought!

On Sunday, March 26, the country sensation took to her social media accounts to announce the title of her newest collection of songs: Chemistry.

kelly clarkson
Source: MEGA

"It is officially time to tell you that I’ve been working on this project for for close to three years now. I wasn’t sure I was going to release it, but I am," Clarkson expressed via both Instagram and Twitter of the post-divorce album inspired by her heartbreaking split from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, in 2020.

"It’s called Chemistry because I was trying to find a word — also, it might be one of the songs on the album — that really described the whole thing," the "Stronger" singer explained of reasoning behind the album's name, while teasing fans with one of the latest tracks.

Source: @kellyclarkson/Twitter

"I didn’t want everybody to think I was just coming out with some 'I’m angry,' 'I’m sad' — just one or two emotions," Clarkson — who tied the knot with Blackstock in 2013 before ending their marriage seven years later — continued.

"This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship. A whole relationship shouldn’t be brought down to just one thing. So there’s the good, the bad, and the ugly kinda thing going on in it," she added.

kelly clarkson
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
Kelly Clarkson

"Chemistry can be a really amazing, sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you. So that’s why I named it Chemistry. I thought it was the perfect title to describe the entire album," Clarkson noted of the variety of tunes the album has to offer.

Fans won't have to wait too long to blast the 40-year-old's newest hits on their speaker, as Chemistry will be released before they know it.

kelly clarkson
Source: MEGA
"When I say soon, I mean really soon," Clarkson excitedly revealed of when the album will drop. "I’m so happy. I’m nervous, but I’m excited about putting it out."

Source: OK!

Clarkson and Blackstock share two children together — River, 8, and Remington, 6.

The blonde beauty has previously opened up about the immense heartbreak she felt surrounding her relationship's demise, however, she has since been able to move on and focus on her music and little ones.

