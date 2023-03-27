Kelly Clarkson Reveals Brandon Blackstock Divorce Album Is Coming 'Really Soon': It's 'The Arc Of An Entire Relationship' — Watch

"It is officially time to tell you that I’ve been working on this project for for close to three years now. I wasn’t sure I was going to release it, but I am," Clarkson expressed via both Instagram and Twitter of the post-divorce album inspired by her heartbreaking split from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, in 2020.

"It’s called Chemistry because I was trying to find a word — also, it might be one of the songs on the album — that really described the whole thing," the "Stronger" singer explained of reasoning behind the album's name, while teasing fans with one of the latest tracks.