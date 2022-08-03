Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock finalized their divorce last summer, but the American Idol alum is still locked in a bitter legal battle with her former father-in-law, Narvel Blackstock, 65, and his company, Starstruck Management Group. Now, a new report claims that the situation will likely carry into 2023.

As OK! has reported, the group sued the singer, 40, back in 2020, claiming she owes $1.4 million in unpaid commissions, but she then countersued, accusing them of violating the California Labor Code.