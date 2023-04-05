Kelly Clarkson Hints Her Heart Was 'Used' By Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock In Teaser For Song 'Mine': Watch

"Someone’s gonna show you / How a heart can be used / Like you did mine," Clarkson sings in a short clip showing the 40-year-old in the studio, where she was recording music for her upcoming album, Chemistry.

The song lyrics discuss the feeling of a partner winning over one's heart before taking it and using it against them. Clarkson all but called out her former partner — which, in this case, appeared to be Blackstock — and accused him of doing just that to her.