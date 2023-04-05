Kelly Clarkson Hints Her Heart Was 'Used' By Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock In Teaser For Song 'Mine': Watch
Kelly Clarkson is sharing her truth.
On Tuesday, April 4, the country sensation took to Twitter to share a snippet of her latest single "Mine," set for release on Friday, April 14, which seemed to shade her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.
"Someone’s gonna show you / How a heart can be used / Like you did mine," Clarkson sings in a short clip showing the 40-year-old in the studio, where she was recording music for her upcoming album, Chemistry.
The song lyrics discuss the feeling of a partner winning over one's heart before taking it and using it against them. Clarkson all but called out her former partner — which, in this case, appeared to be Blackstock — and accused him of doing just that to her.
The "Stronger" singer's latest teaser for "Mine" comes in the midst of a nasty, years-long lawsuit involving Clarkson, Blackstock and his father, Narvel, who owns Starstruck Management Group, which the songstress was signed to for more than 13 years.
The entertainment company slammed Clarkson with a lawsuit just months after she filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020. More than two-and-a-half years later, the legal battle remains unsettled, however, the separated spouses' divorce was finalized in March 2022.
- Kelly Clarkson Shades Ex Brandon Blackstock & His Father By Changing Lyrics Of 'ABCDEFU': Watch
- Kelly Clarkson Presents Evidence In Court Battle With Ex-Father-In-Law Over 'The Voice' Commissions
- Kelly Clarkson Is 'Enjoying The Single Life & All The Freedoms That Come Along With It' After Messy Divorce From Brandon Blackstock: Source
Clarkson's messy few years — which were spent dealing with heartbreak, legalities and raising her and Blackstock's two children, River, 8, and Remington, 6 — stirred up a great deal of difficult emotions, which is what led her to creating Chemistry.
"It is officially time to tell you that I’ve been working on this project for for close to three years now. I wasn’t sure I was going to release it, but I am," The Voice star explained during a social media announcement about the album, which is coming out "really soon."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship. A whole relationship shouldn’t be brought down to just one thing. So there’s the good, the bad and the ugly kinda thing going on in it," she continued to tease.
"Chemistry can be a really amazing, sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you. So that’s why I named it Chemistry. I thought it was the perfect title to describe the entire album," Clarkson concluded.